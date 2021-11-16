Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 9:02 AM

Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women

By UPI Staff
1/2
Stanley Johnson was a British representative in European Parliament from 1979 to 1984, has worked at the World Bank and was head of the European Commission's Prevention of Pollution Division from 1973 to 1979.  File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Two women, a journalist and a member of parliament, have accused former British politician Stanley Johnson of inappropriately touching them in two different occurrences more than a decade apart.

Conservative Party lawmaker Caroline Nokes said her incident occurred at a political conference in 2003, and British journalist Ailbhe Rea said hers took place at the same conference two years ago.

Nokes, chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, told Sky News that Johnson smacked her on the backside "as hard as he could."

"Just wanted to thank the sisterhood for the solidarity and support today. You know who you are and you're amazing," Nokes tweeted Tuesday.

Rea is a senior journalist for New Statesman.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks on November 1 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. He is the son of former politician Stanley Johnson. Photo by Kiara Worth/COP26/UPI

Johnson, 81, was a British representative in European Parliament from 1979 to 1984. He's also worked at the World Bank and was head of the European Commission's Prevention of Pollution Division from 1973 to 1979.

Johnson is the father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the prime minister's father," Rea tweeted.

British security minister Damian Hinds said there will be an investigation into the accusations if it's appropriate.

Johnson told Sky News that he has "no recollection" of Nokes' accusation.

