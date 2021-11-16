Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women

Stanley Johnson was a British representative in European Parliament from 1979 to 1984, has worked at the World Bank and was head of the European Commission's Prevention of Pollution Division from 1973 to 1979. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
"Just wanted to thank the sisterhood for the solidarity and support today. You know who you are and you're amazing," Nokes tweeted Tuesday.
Rea is a senior journalist for New Statesman.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
speaks on November 1 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. He is the son of former politician Stanley Johnson. Photo by Kiara Worth/COP26/UPI
Johnson, 81, was a British representative in European Parliament from 1979 to 1984. He's also worked at the World Bank and was head of the European Commission's Prevention of Pollution Division from 1973 to 1979.
Johnson is the father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the prime minister's father," Rea tweeted.
British security minister Damian Hinds said there will be an investigation into the accusations if it's appropriate.
Johnson told Sky News that he has "no recollection" of Nokes' accusation.