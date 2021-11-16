Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 10:12 AM

Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries

By Megan Hadley
1/3
Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said he believes the antiviral pills can help end the COVID-19 pandemic.  File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool signed an agreement Tuesday that allows an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 to be more widely distributed in low-income countries.

Studies have shown the pill, Paxlovid, given with an older drug called ritonavir, to be 89% effective in reducing COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in high-risk patients.

Advertisement

The agreement will enable the United Nations-backed MPP to distribute the pill (pending authorization) by granting licenses for generic production.

The deal aims to make the pill available in the some of the poorest countries, which make up about 53% of the world's population.

RELATED New York City advises COVID-19 boosters be made available to all adults

"Pfizer remains committed to bringing forth scientific breakthroughs to help end this pandemic for all people. We believe oral antiviral treatments can play a vital role in reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, decreasing the strain on our healthcare systems and saving lives," Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said in a press release.

The agreement includes low- and middle-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as countries that have transitioned to upper middle income within the past five years.

Pfizer said it will not claim royalties on the licenses for the pill.

Advertisement
RELATED Antidepressants may prevent severe illness in COVID-19, study finds

"Pfizer will not receive royalties on sales in low-income countries and will further waive royalties on sales in all countries covered by the agreement while COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization," the company said.

Charles Gore, executive director of MPP, said the group also has a license to produce the generic ritonavir, an HIV drug.

"We will be working with generic companies to ensure there is enough supply for both COVID-19 and HIV," Gore said in the press release announcing the deal.

RELATED Dr. Vivek Murthy: Blocking vaccine mandate would be a 'setback for public health'

Pfizer has requested emergency use authorization for Paxlovid, which it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, from the Food and Drug Administration. If authorized, it would be the first COVID-19 treatment tablet on the market.

Merck has also developed a coronavirus treatment drug, molnupiravir, which is also under federal review.

Latest Headlines

At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Uganda say at least six people were killed in a pair of explosions on Tuesday that investigators believe was a coordinated terrorist attack.
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
World News // 2 hours ago
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Two women, a journalist and a member of parliament, have accused former British politician Stanley Johnson of inappropriately touching them in two different occurrences more than a decade apart.
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
World News // 3 hours ago
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lebanon's tourism industry gets that the country, mired in an economic crisis, might not be the most obvious destination. But a new campaign seeks to tout the huge discounts on offer and "crazy love" for the place.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un on Tuesday visited the site of a new resort city near the Chinese border, state media reported, ending the North Korean leader's longest absence from the public eye in seven years.
EU sanctions four Syrian ministers
World News // 10 hours ago
EU sanctions four Syrian ministers
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday directing federal agencies to develop a strategy to combat the "epidemic" of missing or murdered indigenous peoples and violence committed against Native Americans.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg calls on Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg calls on Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called on Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine and warned Moscow against "any further provocation or aggressive actions."
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
World News // 22 hours ago
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The French national flag has always been red, white and blue, but its current iteration has only been flown for the last three years -- which came as a surprise to many on Monday.
Austria orders lockdown of 3M unvaccinated against COVID-19
World News // 23 hours ago
Austria orders lockdown of 3M unvaccinated against COVID-19
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Austria implemented a new lockdown Monday for all those unvaccinated over age 12.
Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'
World News // 1 day ago
Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two adults have been arrested after two children "fell from a great height" at an apartment block in Stockholm, Sweden.
EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis
World News // 1 day ago
EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday announced another set of sanctions against Belarus over the growing refugee crisis at its border with EU member Poland, this time targeting the transportation of migrants to the border area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
France has been flying slightly different flag, but only now is it being noticed
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
Biden proposes 20-year ban on Chaco Canyon drilling at Tribal Nations Summit
Biden proposes 20-year ban on Chaco Canyon drilling at Tribal Nations Summit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement