Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 16, 2021 / 2:59 PM

Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket

By Adam Douty, Accuweather.com
Officials weigh lockdown for New Delhi as pollution levels skyrocket
An aerial view shows New Delhi engulfed in thick smog on Tuesday.  Authorities have ordered schools closed to prevent children from being exposed to the polluted air and are considering imposing a short lockdown to let pollution decrease. Photo by Harish Tyagi/EPA-EFE

Officials in India are debating the need to institute a lockdown for New Delhi as northern regions of the country remain blanketed by a thick layer of toxic smog.

The air quality has become so bad that justices on the country's supreme court last weekend ordered authorities to halt all nonessential travel on roads in the National Capital Region and directed offices to close in the area, which caused tens of millions of people to work from home on Monday. However, it remained unclear if or when such an unprecedented lockdown would take place, according to NPR.

Advertisement

Schools across New Delhi, home to more than 20 million, closed or switched to remote learning on Monday due to the risk of breathing the toxic air. For many children, the change back to remote learning came shortly after in-person classes resumed for the first time in nearly 20 months due to COVID-19.

"Virtual classes will continue so that children don't have to come out and breathe polluted air," the chief minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said, according to CNN. In addition to schools being affected, Kejriwal said that New Delhi's government offices will operate under a work-from-home policy this week.

This AccuWeather image shows the dangerous air quality (in purple) across India, according to data from Plume Labs.
Advertisement
RELATED Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone

Kejriwal said that a pollution-related lockdown would not have a substantial impact unless similar measures were instituted by neighboring states, NPR reported.

"Pollution lockdown has never happened before. It will be an extreme step," he said.

The air quality in India's largest city and capital remained at "dangerous" levels this week. This is the worst category on a six-point scale that ranges from excellent to dangerous, according to Plume Labs. Plume Labs partnered with AccuWeather in 2020 to provide users worldwide with a broad range of health-centric information.

New Delhi Air Quality 11/16
Air quality in New Delhi hit a yearly high on Nov. 4 with an Air Quality Index reading of 391. Graphic courtesy of Plume Labs

Dangerous air quality is defined by Plume Labs as "any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, [that] can lead to serious health effects on everybody." People should avoid outdoor activities in such challenging conditions.

RELATED Study: Air pollution exposure raises depression risk, affects brain function

On Saturday, the concentration of PM 2.5 particles, a measure of the fine particulate in the air, surged to 10 times over the maximum daily limit recommended by the World Health Organization, Euronews reported.

Advertisement

PM 2.5 is the most dangerous particulate in the air because it can penetrate a person's lung barrier and enter the blood system, according to the World Health Organization. Chronic exposure to these particles contributes to the risk of developing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, as well as lung cancer.

In early 2020 amid the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, India was put into a strict national lockdown, which brought significant improvements in air quality. As a result, skies cleared and people were treated to beautiful views not seen in 30 years.

RELATED Report: Fine particles in air cause 4M premature deaths a year

From the late autumn into the winter each year, air quality across northern India deteriorates to dangerous levels. This is largely due to the combination of agricultural burning and the burning of fossil fuels for transportation, energy generation and commercial purposes, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

"The lack of weather systems to mix up the atmosphere keeps all of the pollutants near the surface of the Earth," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tyler Roys. "On occasion, a front will move across northwestern India, including New Delhi, which will help to clean the air for a few days, though we typically see air quality rapidly worsen in the wake of any short-lived improvements.

Advertisement

"There are no significant improvements with air quality expected across northern India in the near future," Roys said.

At the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, India pledged to reduce the amount of coal it burns for electricity generation. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's emissions will be net-zero by 2070.

Latest Headlines

Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
World News // 1 hour ago
Military Myanmar gov't charges deposed leader Suu Kyi with election fraud, 'lawlessness'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Myanmar's official electoral commission says it will prosecute ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and more than a dozen other political leaders over last year's election that directly led to the military coup.
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
World News // 3 hours ago
Hundreds stung by scorpions in Egypt due to bad weather, officials say
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people in Egypt have been stung by scorpions in recent days and hospitals are stocking anti-venom to treat them, due to bad weather that's forced the creatures from their normal habitats.
Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class
World News // 3 hours ago
Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways has agreed to buy more than two dozen airplanes from French manufacturer Airbus, the companies said Tuesday on the third day of the Dubai Air Show.
Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel court delays key witness against Netanyahu in corruption trial
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Testimony from a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed Tuesday for a week so that defense attorneys can examine new evidence.
Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries
World News // 5 hours ago
Pfizer to allow generic COVID-19 pill production for low-income countries
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool signed an agreement Tuesday that allows an antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 to be more widely distributed in low-income countries.
At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 6 dead in Uganda after coordinated terrorist bombings in capital
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Uganda say at least six people were killed in a pair of explosions on Tuesday that investigators believe was a coordinated terrorist attack.
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
World News // 6 hours ago
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Two women, a journalist and a member of parliament, have accused former British politician Stanley Johnson of inappropriately touching them in two different occurrences more than a decade apart.
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
World News // 7 hours ago
Lebanon's 'crazy love' tourist campaign tempts travelers with deals
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Lebanon's tourism industry gets that the country, mired in an economic crisis, might not be the most obvious destination. But a new campaign seeks to tout the huge discounts on offer and "crazy love" for the place.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kim Jong Un on Tuesday visited the site of a new resort city near the Chinese border, state media reported, ending the North Korean leader's longest absence from the public eye in seven years.
EU sanctions four Syrian ministers
World News // 15 hours ago
EU sanctions four Syrian ministers
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday directing federal agencies to develop a strategy to combat the "epidemic" of missing or murdered indigenous peoples and violence committed against Native Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: Kenosha jury begins deliberating case on Tuesday
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
D.C. lottery to decide which court will rule on Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reappears after long absence in 'model' city
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Stanley Johnson, father of British PM Boris Johnson, accused of groping 2 women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement