Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera to buy 28 planes in Airbus' 'neo' class

Airbus' A320neo entered service in 2016 and is designed to be more fuel efficient and emit fewer carbon emissions than traditional aircraft like the A320. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Kuwaiti carrier Jazeera Airways has agreed to buy more than two dozen airplanes from French manufacturer Airbus, the companies said Tuesday on the third day of the Dubai Air Show. The airline said the agreement is for 20 Airbus A320neos and eight A321neos, which are utility aircraft that compete with Boeing's 737 Max fleet. Advertisement

Jazeera Airways said it has an option for another five planes. The deal is worth more than $3 billion.

"By taking both A320neo and A321 neo options we will have great flexibility to extend our network to medium and longer haul destinations from Kuwait," Jazeera CEO Rohit Ramachandran said in a statement.

"We will effectively double our current fleet size to 35 aircraft by 2026," added Jazeera Chairman Marwan Boodai.

The Dubai Air Show is a major event in the industry, particularly for Middle Eastern carriers and routes. Boeing has not yet announced any new deals at the show.

The A320neo entered service in 2016 and is designed to be more fuel efficient and emit fewer carbon emissions than traditional aircraft like the A320.

