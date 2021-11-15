Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
World News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 10:05 AM

Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'

By Megan Hadley

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two adults have been arrested after two children "fell from a great height" at an apartment block in Stockholm, Sweden.

One child died, and the other was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has been launched and an adult man and woman were arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The children, siblings under the age of 10, were found critically injured about 10 p.m. Sunday in the Hässelby suburb.

"We cannot rule out that the children have been subjected to a criminal offence," Stockholm authorities said.

However, they were unable to confirm the details, only that the children had "fallen from a great height."

The authorities also could not confirm whether or not the two adults and children were related, but said they were "close."

Latest Headlines

EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis
World News // 1 hour ago
EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday announced another set of sanctions against Belarus over the growing refugee crisis at its border with EU member Poland, this time targeting the transportation of migrants to the border area.
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
World News // 8 hours ago
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain said Monday that a taxi that exploded in Liverpool, which killed at least one person, was a terrorist attack.
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
World News // 3 hours ago
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- American journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years in prison, was freed on Monday with help from former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and will return soon to the United States.
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
World News // 20 hours ago
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Three European nations' neighbors -- Germany, Poland and Czech Republic -- are leading a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths on the continent while Russia has been breaking the daily fatality record.
At least 68 killed in Ecuador prison violence
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 68 killed in Ecuador prison violence
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- At least 68 people were killed and 25 more were injured in violence at Litoral Penitentiary in Ecuador on Saturday.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya
World News // 22 hours ago
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, on Sunday filed paperwork to run for president in the country's Dec. 24 elections.
Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth missed the Remembrance Service, which commemorates Britain's war dead, because the 95-year-old monarch sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday.
Philippines President Duterte to run against daughter in VP race
World News // 1 day ago
Philippines President Duterte to run against daughter in VP race
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to run against his daughter for vice president next year.
Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say
World News // 1 day ago
Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Belarusian government incentivized Middle Eastern migrants to seek refuge in the European Union, migrants said, stoking a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis that's claimed the life of a young Syrian.
COP26 concludes: Calls for 'coal phasedown,' urgent climate action
World News // 2 days ago
COP26 concludes: Calls for 'coal phasedown,' urgent climate action
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Negotiators at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland kept coal phaseout language in a new draft agreement they issued Saturday after extending talks.
