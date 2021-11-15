Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two adults have been arrested after two children "fell from a great height" at an apartment block in Stockholm, Sweden.

One child died, and the other was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has been launched and an adult man and woman were arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The children, siblings under the age of 10, were found critically injured about 10 p.m. Sunday in the Hässelby suburb.

"We cannot rule out that the children have been subjected to a criminal offence," Stockholm authorities said.

However, they were unable to confirm the details, only that the children had "fallen from a great height."

The authorities also could not confirm whether or not the two adults and children were related, but said they were "close."