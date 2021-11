French President Emmanuel Macron greets U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on August 26, 2019. A flag with the darker shade of blue can be seen behind Macron. File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The French national flag has always been the same -- blue on the left, white in the middle and red on the right. But its current iteration has only been flying for three years, a minor change that came as a surprise to many on Monday. Government officials told French media on Monday that President Emmanuel Macron ordered a change to the flag in 2018, specifically for a darker shade of blue. Advertisement

Flags with the darker shade began to be used at speeches and appearances by Macron. By 2020, the altered flag flew at Elysee Palace and other government buildings.

A staffer told reporters that the change was official in July 2020, but it wasn't until Monday that outlets Europe 1 and Le Parisen reported the move.

Advertisement

The officials said the darker blue is a "more elegant" symbol of the French Revolution.

Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing switched the lighter blue in 1976 to match the color of the European Union flag.