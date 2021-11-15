Watch Live
Attorneys give closing arguments in Wisconsin trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 9:41 AM

EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis

By UPI Staff
1/4
EU agrees to sanction airlines, travel groups over Belarus-Poland border crisis
Refugees are seen at a camp near the Belarus-Polish border in the Grodno region of Belarus last Tuesday. Photo by Leonid Scheglov/EPA-EFE

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday announced another set of sanctions against Belarus over the growing refugee crisis at its border with EU member Poland, this time targeting the transportation of migrants to the border area.

Thousands of refugees have been camped out on the Belarus side of the border, hoping to enter Poland and ultimately reach a destination somewhere in the EU. In recent days, Poland has sent about 15,000 troops to secure the border.

Advertisement

Most of the migrants are from the Middle East and Africa, seeking to start a new life in Europe. Belarus and President Alexander Lukashenko have been accused of stoking the crisis as a means to ramp up pressure against Western European nations over existing sanctions.

Monday, the EU signed off on another set of economic punishment in an effort to stem the flow of refugees into the area. The new sanctions include airlines, travel agencies and other groups involved in taking migrants to the border area in Belarus.

RELATED Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say

A specific list of targets for the new sanctions is expected in the coming weeks.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc's decision shows its determination to oppose the use of migrants for "political purposes."

Advertisement

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (L) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attend a partnership meeting on Monday on the sideline of the European Foreign Ministers Council in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

Lukashenko and other Belarusian authorities have been accused of actively facilitating the crisis, loosening travel requirements and taking other actions to make it easier for the refugees to move through Belarus en route to the EU.

RELATED Migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border escalates as EU, Russia take interest

Thousands of refugees have been stuck in limbo at the border for more than a week and are enduring increasingly difficult conditions, including colder weather.

The new sanctions are the latest of several rounds of economic punishment from the 27-member EU. The alliance previously levied sanctions over Belarus' disputed election last year that kept the authoritarian Lukashenko in power and the government's crackdown on peaceful protesters that followed.

Belarus has threatened to retaliate against new sanctions by shutting down pipelines from Russia that supply gas to Europe.

RELATED Polish forces capture migrants who crossed Belarus border as standoff grows

Latest Headlines

Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'
World News // 52 minutes ago
Two charged in Sweden after children fall from 'great height'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Two adults have been arrested after two children "fell from a great height" at an apartment block in Stockholm, Sweden.
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
World News // 8 hours ago
British police say explosion outside Liverpool hospital was 'terrorist' attack
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain said Monday that a taxi that exploded in Liverpool, which killed at least one person, was a terrorist attack.
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
World News // 3 hours ago
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- American journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years in prison, was freed on Monday with help from former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and will return soon to the United States.
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
World News // 20 hours ago
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Three European nations' neighbors -- Germany, Poland and Czech Republic -- are leading a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths on the continent while Russia has been breaking the daily fatality record.
At least 68 killed in Ecuador prison violence
World News // 19 hours ago
At least 68 killed in Ecuador prison violence
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- At least 68 people were killed and 25 more were injured in violence at Litoral Penitentiary in Ecuador on Saturday.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya
World News // 22 hours ago
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, on Sunday filed paperwork to run for president in the country's Dec. 24 elections.
Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth missed the Remembrance Service, which commemorates Britain's war dead, because the 95-year-old monarch sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday.
Philippines President Duterte to run against daughter in VP race
World News // 1 day ago
Philippines President Duterte to run against daughter in VP race
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to run against his daughter for vice president next year.
Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say
World News // 1 day ago
Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Belarusian government incentivized Middle Eastern migrants to seek refuge in the European Union, migrants said, stoking a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis that's claimed the life of a young Syrian.
COP26 concludes: Calls for 'coal phasedown,' urgent climate action
World News // 2 days ago
COP26 concludes: Calls for 'coal phasedown,' urgent climate action
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Negotiators at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland kept coal phaseout language in a new draft agreement they issued Saturday after extending talks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Four dead, child survives in plane crash in Michigan
Four dead, child survives in plane crash in Michigan
Police arrest Southwest Airlines passenger for punching employee
Police arrest Southwest Airlines passenger for punching employee
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
U.S. marshals track down Cleveland bank teller who stole $1.7M
U.S. marshals track down Cleveland bank teller who stole $1.7M
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement