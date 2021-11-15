Advertisement
World News
Nov. 15, 2021 / 7:24 AM

American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
American journalist Danny Fenster freed in Myanmar, returning to U.S.
Former U.S. diplomat and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson (R) is seen on Monday with American journalist Danny Fenster in Myanmar after Richardson secured his release. Photo courtesy The Richardson Center

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- American journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years in prison, was freed on Monday with help from former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and will return soon to the United States.

Fenster, who'd worked in Myanmar as an online magazine editor, was sentenced by a military court on Friday for purportedly spreading false and inflammatory information. He's the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, but the charges claimed that he'd also been working for banned news outlet Myanmar Now.

Advertisement

The Richardson Center, founded by the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, announced Fenster's release.

"I would like to especially thank our long-term partner the government of Qatar, without whose consistent support our work would not be possible," Richardson said in a statement.

RELATED Number of forcibly displaced people jumped by 1.6M in first half of 2021

"We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home -- we cannot wait to hold him in our arms," Fenster's family said in a tweet. "We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Gov. Richardson, as well as our friends, family and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months."

Advertisement

Richardson's office said Fenster was en route to the United States.

Officials said Richardson met directly with Myanmar Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who's led Myanmar's junta government since the military takeover in February. Fenster was released to Richardson on Monday following a "private humanitarian visit."

RELATED Blinken calls for return to democracy in Myanmar 1 year after election that led to coup

Fenster's conviction was based on charges that he worked for Myanmar Now after the military coup on Feb. 1, even though his attorneys provided evidence in court that he left Myanmar Now for Frontier Myanmar in July 2020, seven months before the junta took control of the government.

He was the first foreign journalist to be imprisoned in Myanmar for a serious offense under the junta government.

The U.S. State Department issued a strongly-worded statement against Myanmar's punishment for Fenster, who'd been in custody since May.

RELATED Myanmar military releases hundreds of political prisoners amid ASEAN snub

"The [Myanmar] military regime's sentencing of U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is an unjust conviction of an innocent person," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement after Fenster's sentencing on Friday.

"[We] will continue to work for his immediate release. We will do so until Danny returns home safely to his family."

Latest Headlines

Taxi explodes outside Liverpool hospital; 3 men detained
World News // 5 hours ago
Taxi explodes outside Liverpool hospital; 3 men detained
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Three men have been arrested under the nation's Terrorism Act after a taxi exploded outside of a Liverpool hospital on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring another.
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
World News // 17 hours ago
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Three European nations' neighbors -- Germany, Poland and Czech Republic -- are leading a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths on the continent while Russia has been breaking the daily fatality record.
At least 68 killed in Ecuador prison violence
World News // 16 hours ago
At least 68 killed in Ecuador prison violence
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- At least 68 people were killed and 25 more were injured in violence at Litoral Penitentiary in Ecuador on Saturday.
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya
World News // 19 hours ago
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, on Sunday filed paperwork to run for president in the country's Dec. 24 elections.
Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain
World News // 22 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth missed the Remembrance Service, which commemorates Britain's war dead, because the 95-year-old monarch sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday.
Philippines President Duterte to run against daughter in VP race
World News // 1 day ago
Philippines President Duterte to run against daughter in VP race
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to run against his daughter for vice president next year.
Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say
World News // 1 day ago
Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Belarusian government incentivized Middle Eastern migrants to seek refuge in the European Union, migrants said, stoking a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis that's claimed the life of a young Syrian.
COP26 concludes: Calls for 'coal phasedown,' urgent climate action
World News // 1 day ago
COP26 concludes: Calls for 'coal phasedown,' urgent climate action
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Negotiators at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland kept coal phaseout language in a new draft agreement they issued Saturday after extending talks.
World leaders miss deadline, keep negotiating climate agreement at COP26
World News // 3 days ago
World leaders miss deadline, keep negotiating climate agreement at COP26
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The U.N. Climate Change Conference missed its Friday evening deadline to agree to a new pact called the Glasgow Agreement.
Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet virtually Monday
World News // 2 days ago
Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet virtually Monday
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Four dead, child survives in plane crash in Michigan
Four dead, child survives in plane crash in Michigan
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
Neighbors Germany, Poland, Czech Republic fuel Europe COVID-19 surge
Police arrest Southwest Airlines passenger for punching employee
Police arrest Southwest Airlines passenger for punching employee
U.S. marshals track down Cleveland bank teller who stole $1.7M
U.S. marshals track down Cleveland bank teller who stole $1.7M
Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain
Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement