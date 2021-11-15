Austria orders lockdown of 3M unvaccinated against COVID-19

People sit in a Vienna biergarten in May after some coronavirus restrictions were loosened. On Monday, those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will face new restrictions. File Photo by Christian Bruna/EPA-EFE

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Austria implemented a new lockdown Monday for all those unvaccinated over age 12. Those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine face new restrictions, able to leave home only to buy food, go to work, and for limited emergency situations. Advertisement

The new rules apply to about 3 million people, as 65% of the population is vaccinated.

Those who are vaccinated will be able to live their life normally, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. "There will be no lockdown for protected, vaccination people."

After the announcement last week, some 32,000 people got their first vaccine dose.

Many of the remaining unvaccinated participated in protests over the weekend.

Austria has reported 183,870 new COVID-19 cases and 539 deaths over the past 28 days, according to Johns Hopkins University. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has reported 971,541 cases and 11,746 deaths.

Starting Monday, Austrian police officers will be doing stop checks, and anyone who cannot show proof of vaccination will be fined 500 euros ($571). Business owners could be fined 3,600 euros ($4,112).

COVID-19 cases in Europe have surged, and other countries have implemented lockdowns, as well.

In the Netherlands, a three-week lockdown was announced, and restaurants, super markets, and non essential retailers were advised to close early and impose social distancing measures.

"Tonight we are bringing a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching measures," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a televised address.

Norway and Germany also also planning new restrictions.