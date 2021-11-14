Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator, to run for president of Libya

The son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, on Sunday filed paperwork to run for president in the country's Dec. 24 elections. Photo by Libyan Electoral Commission/EPA-EFE

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, filed paperwork Sunday to run for president of the country. Photos and video shared online showed Gaddafi, bearded and wearing traditional Libyan clothing, as he sat in front of a poster for the Dec. 24 election and signed the electoral papers. Advertisement

He quoted a verse from the Koran that translates to "judge between us and our people in truth."

"God always prevails in his purpose. Even if the unbelievers hate it," he added, combining two other sections of the Muslim scripture.

Gaddafi's father was captured and killed in October 2011 at the end of an eight-month uprising against his regime after he ruled the country for decades during the Arab Spring.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the younger Gaddafi citing two counts of crimes against humanity but he was never extradited to face the charges.

After the uprising, he was held by rebel forces and largely remained outside the public sphere since his release.

Rights groups and other observers have raised concerns that the elections will be free and fair.

Armed groups and mercenaries remain present throughout the country and Khalifa Hifter, leader of the Libyan National Army, is expected to formally announce his own presidential run.

Despite the concerns, the international community has pushed for the elections to take place as planned, with the United Nations warning that anyone who tries to obstruct or falsify the election results will face sanctions.