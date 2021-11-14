Advertisement
Nov. 14, 2021 / 9:04 AM

Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Day because of back sprain

By Allen Cone
1/2
Queen Elizabeth II speaks with U.S. first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden during a reception and dinner hosted by the Eden Project on June 11 in Cornwall, Britain. Photo by Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth missed the Remembrance Service, which commemorates Britain's war dead, because the 95-year-old monarch sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Sunday.

The queen was "disappointed" to not attend the service in which her son, Prince Charles, laid the wreath at the Cenotaph, which is Britain's national war memorial in Westminster.

It was to be her first public appearance in more than three weeks after a brief hospital stay for an unspecified illness, not related to Covid-19.

Since becoming queen 69 years ago on Feb. 6, 1952, the monarch has missed seven Remembrance Day ceremonies, while pregnant or abroad on tour, Buckingham Palace told NBC News.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph," statement said. "Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

Royal family attendees include Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; and William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Last month, Buckingham Palace said in a statement the queen had a "firm intention" to participate in the Remembrance Service this year despite missing other engagements leading up to the event. She was absent from the COP26 climate talks in Scotland.

Last week she seen driving her car near Windsor Castle.

She has mostly been at Windsor Castle, west of London, and one weekend to Sandringham, the royal family's eastern England estate.

Last year the remembrance ceremony was closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a limited the number of veterans and military.

This year, nearly 10,000 veterans marched past the war memorial, which was watched by large crowds

