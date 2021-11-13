Advertisement
World News
Nov. 13, 2021 / 3:08 PM

Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say

By Jake Thomas
1/5
Belarus funneled people to border with Poland, migrants say
Migrants gather for humanitarian aid spread by Belarusian military at a camp at the Belarus-Polish border on Thursday. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The Belarusian government incentivized Middle Eastern migrants to seek refuge in the European Union, stoking a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis that's claimed the life of a young Syrian.

The Polish police said on Twitter Friday that they had found the body of a young Syrian man near Wólka Terechowska, a village located along the Belarusian border. Police have not determined the cause of death.

Advertisement

The death is the latest in an ongoing standoff on the countries' border where thousands of migrants have gathered in hopes of settling in the European Union. Poland, along with the rest of the European Union, has accused Belarus of engineering the crisis in retaliation for economic sanctions for its government's repressive rule.

New details have emerged on how Belarus actively facilitated the influx of migrants. The Belarusian government loosened its visa rules in August, opening an easier route to Europe than the dangerous sea crossing migrants have made from Turkey to Greece, migrants told The New York Times.

RELATED Migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border escalates as EU, Russia take interest

"I have heard that the situation is not good in Belarus, but I have to go because there is no life here, no job opportunities, no human rights, no equality and justice, no joy at all," Amer Karwan, an Iraqi carpenter preparing to make the journey, told the Times.

Advertisement

Belarus, a non-EU member led by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, increased flights by its state-owned airline and steered migrants toward the borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, the Times reported. Belarusian security forces went as far as providing migrants with instructions on how to cross into EU countries, putting them up in government hotels in Minsk and giving them tools to cut through border fences, according to multiple Iraqi migrants.

Fleeing instability and unemployment, migrants borrow thousands of dollars for the uncertain journey, reports The Washington Post. Turkey on Friday banned citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen from flying to Minsk. Iraq suspended direct flights earlier and said it's organizing a flight to return citizens trapped at the border.

RELATED Polish forces capture migrants who crossed Belarus border as standoff grows

But the Post reports that many migrants remain undeterred.

"We are being used as pawns," a 27-year-old migrant said. "But as a Syrian, I see it as an opportunity. The situation there is so bad."

RELATED Poland military forces patrol border with Belarus to block rush of refugees

Latest Headlines

Philippines President Duterte to run against daughter in VP race
World News // 24 minutes ago
Philippines President Duterte to run against daughter in VP race
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to run against his daughter for vice president next year.
COP26 keeps coal phaseout language in new draft agreement
World News // 6 hours ago
COP26 keeps coal phaseout language in new draft agreement
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Negotiators at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland kept coal phaseout language in a new draft agreement they issued Saturday after extending talks.
World leaders miss deadline, keep negotiating climate agreement at COP26
World News // 1 day ago
World leaders miss deadline, keep negotiating climate agreement at COP26
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The U.N. Climate Change Conference missed its Friday evening deadline to agree to a new pact called the Glasgow Agreement.
Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet virtually Monday
World News // 1 day ago
Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet virtually Monday
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House announced Friday.
Qatar agrees to represent U.S. interests in Afghanistan
World News // 1 day ago
Qatar agrees to represent U.S. interests in Afghanistan
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Qatar will represent U.S. interests in Afghanistan starting the end of next month under an agreement signed Friday, allowing the Biden administration to engage more closely with the Taliban-led government.
Top Chinese official says capitalist U.S. 'not a true democracy'
World News // 1 day ago
Top Chinese official says capitalist U.S. 'not a true democracy'
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A day after China's Communist Party elevated President Xi to elite historical status, a top official in the party criticized the U.S. and Western allies on Friday and said they're not at all concerned with democracy.
U.S. fund to invest $20M in Korean firm's anti-coronavirus technology
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. fund to invest $20M in Korean firm's anti-coronavirus technology
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean startup Haim Bio announced that a U.S. fund operated by A&P Partners had agreed to invest $20 million in its anti-coronavirus technology.
Biden, Xi participate virtually in APEC summit ahead of expected talks next week
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, Xi participate virtually in APEC summit ahead of expected talks next week
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping participated Friday in the virtual APEC summit hosted by New Zealand, and endorsed a plan to bolster economic recovery for Pacific Rim nations amid COVID-19.
M+ museum opens in Hong Kong with 6,400 artworks, some controversy
World News // 1 day ago
M+ museum opens in Hong Kong with 6,400 artworks, some controversy
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The widely anticipated M+ art museum in Hong Kong opened on Friday with more than 180,000 square feet of space, more than 6,000 works of art and a hint of controversy over concerns about censorship.
Military regime gives American journalist 11 years in prison in Myanmar
World News // 1 day ago
Military regime gives American journalist 11 years in prison in Myanmar
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- An American magazine editor on Friday became the first foreign journalist to be convicted and sentenced for a serious offense under the military regime in Myanmar, which seized power in a coup more than nine months ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
Glen de Vries, who flew to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
Judge considering lesser charges in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Judge considering lesser charges in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Medicare Part B premiums to increase 14.5% in 2022
Medicare Part B premiums to increase 14.5% in 2022
Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court
Defense in Ahmaud Arbery case apologizes for objecting to 'Black pastors' in court
Vincent van Gogh watercolor seized by Nazis sells for record $35M
Vincent van Gogh watercolor seized by Nazis sells for record $35M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement