Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 12, 2021 / 7:35 AM

Biden, Xi participate virtually in APEC summit ahead of expected talks next week

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Biden, Xi participate virtually in APEC summit ahead of expected talks next week
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were scheduled to address the economic trade group on Friday. The summit is being hosted virtually by New Zealand. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to participate Friday in the virtual APEC summit hosted by New Zealand, and address Pacific Rim nations about economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House said Biden will address the 21-member Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting virtually on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Officials said Biden will discuss efforts to address pandemic and support for continuing recovery efforts.

According to the White House schedule, Biden was scheduled to participate in the summit at 8:30 a.m. EST.

RELATED Migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border escalates as EU, Russia take interest

"The president's participation demonstrates U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to multilateral cooperation," the White House said in a statement.

Biden last addressed the APEC trade group in July, when he emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation and reiterated U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Beijing's foreign ministry said that Xi was also scheduled to address the 21-member trade group on Friday.

RELATED Supply chain disruptions mean high prices are here to stay

Thursday, Xi urged emerged members not to single out any countries -- amid expectations that Friday's meeting could include efforts or dialog toward countering China's influence in the region.

Advertisement

"We should be forward-looking, move ahead, and reject practices of discrimination and exclusion of others," Xi said in a statement.

On Thursday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for political and business leaders to build a strong and sustainable COVID-19 recovery.

RELATED U.S. targets corruption in Cambodia with advisory, sanctions

"As we prepare for the post-pandemic era, we need to continue to strengthen the partnership between government and business," Ardern said in a statement.

"Together, we need to set the stage for an equitable, inclusive and sustainable recovery that invests in people and planet through fresh ideas and renewed resolve."

APEC is comprised of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand, Hong Kong, China, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Chile, Peru, Russia and Vietnam.

Friday's virtual summit comes ahead of an expected virtual bilateral meeting next week between Biden and Xi on Monday. The two leaders are expected to address a climate agreement reached at COP26 in Scotland and other items that have led to an increase in tensions, such as U.S. support for Taiwan.

Latest Headlines

Military regime gives American journalist 11 years in prison in Myanmar
World News // 3 minutes ago
Military regime gives American journalist 11 years in prison in Myanmar
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- An American magazine editor on Friday became the first foreign journalist to be convicted and sentenced for a serious offense under the military regime in Myanmar, which seized power in a coup more than nine months ago.
South Korea presidential hopeful Yoon promises clear path to denuclearize Pyongyang
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea presidential hopeful Yoon promises clear path to denuclearize Pyongyang
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Yoon Seok-youl, the main opposition party candidate for next March's presidential election, said Friday that he would take a stronger approach towards denuclearizing North Korea and tighten defense ties with the U.S.
World leaders hope for landmark climate agreement on final day of COP26 summit
World News // 1 hour ago
World leaders hope for landmark climate agreement on final day of COP26 summit
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- World leaders will seek to draft a new pact on how they plan to combat climate change on the final day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, Friday.
Woman injured in 2018 Toronto van attack dies
World News // 6 hours ago
Woman injured in 2018 Toronto van attack dies
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A 65-year-old woman injured in 2018 when a man deliberately drove his van into more than a dozen people in Toronto has died, Canadian authorities said, raising the death toll from the attack to 11.
Worshippers descend on India's Yamuna River despite toxic foam
World News // 11 hours ago
Worshippers descend on India's Yamuna River despite toxic foam
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Worshippers observing the Hindu festival of Chhath Puja waded into the Yamuna River in India despite the presence of toxic foam resulting from sewage runoff.
Torrential rains trigger deadly flooding in Sri Lanka, India
World News // 14 hours ago
Torrential rains trigger deadly flooding in Sri Lanka, India
Rounds of heavy rain that inundated parts of Sri Lanka and southeastern India this week caused severe flooding and mudslides that are being blamed for at least 41 deaths across the region.
Number of forcibly displaced people jumped by 1.6M in first half of 2021
World News // 16 hours ago
Number of forcibly displaced people jumped by 1.6M in first half of 2021
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An additional 1.6 million people became forcibly displaced in the first six months of 2021, bringing the total number of people fleeing violence and other insecurities to more than 84 million.
Migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border escalates as EU, Russia take interest
World News // 16 hours ago
Migrant crisis at Poland-Belarus border escalates as EU, Russia take interest
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Migrants camping in freezing weather on the border between Poland and Belarus face worsening conditions as the European Union and Russia have become involved in the increasingly tense standoff.
Subaru announces new 2022 electric vehicle Solterra
World News // 18 hours ago
Subaru announces new 2022 electric vehicle Solterra
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Subaru announced its first battery-powered electric vehicle called Solterra on Thursday.
South Korea unveils air traffic control system for drone taxis
World News // 19 hours ago
South Korea unveils air traffic control system for drone taxis
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korea tested an air traffic control system for drone taxis Thursday, taking a key step forward in the government's plans to bring flying vehicles to the country's skies by 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
Google celebrates Veterans Day with new Doodle
Judge, prosecutor clash during Kyle Rittenhouse trial; defense rests
Judge, prosecutor clash during Kyle Rittenhouse trial; defense rests
Bill would grant benefits to descendants of Black WWII veterans
Bill would grant benefits to descendants of Black WWII veterans
Veterans Day: Biden says vets are 'spine' of America in visit to Arlington Cemetery
Veterans Day: Biden says vets are 'spine' of America in visit to Arlington Cemetery
Appeals court agrees to delay National Archives release of Trump records
Appeals court agrees to delay National Archives release of Trump records
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement