Biden, Xi participate virtually in APEC summit ahead of expected talks next week

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were scheduled to address the economic trade group on Friday. The summit is being hosted virtually by New Zealand. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to participate Friday in the virtual APEC summit hosted by New Zealand, and address Pacific Rim nations about economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House said Biden will address the 21-member Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting virtually on Friday morning. Advertisement

Officials said Biden will discuss efforts to address pandemic and support for continuing recovery efforts.

According to the White House schedule, Biden was scheduled to participate in the summit at 8:30 a.m. EST.

"The president's participation demonstrates U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to multilateral cooperation," the White House said in a statement.

Biden last addressed the APEC trade group in July, when he emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation and reiterated U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Beijing's foreign ministry said that Xi was also scheduled to address the 21-member trade group on Friday.

Thursday, Xi urged emerged members not to single out any countries -- amid expectations that Friday's meeting could include efforts or dialog toward countering China's influence in the region.

"We should be forward-looking, move ahead, and reject practices of discrimination and exclusion of others," Xi said in a statement.

On Thursday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for political and business leaders to build a strong and sustainable COVID-19 recovery.

"As we prepare for the post-pandemic era, we need to continue to strengthen the partnership between government and business," Ardern said in a statement.

"Together, we need to set the stage for an equitable, inclusive and sustainable recovery that invests in people and planet through fresh ideas and renewed resolve."

APEC is comprised of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand, Hong Kong, China, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Chile, Peru, Russia and Vietnam.

Friday's virtual summit comes ahead of an expected virtual bilateral meeting next week between Biden and Xi on Monday. The two leaders are expected to address a climate agreement reached at COP26 in Scotland and other items that have led to an increase in tensions, such as U.S. support for Taiwan.