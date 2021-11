1/5

Banners promoting winter sporting events ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics hang alongside a busy expressway in Beijing, China, on April 11. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Beijing Olympic organizers have rejected accusations by a news media alliance that they are intentionally restricting access to coverage of the upcoming Winter Games by foreign reporters. The Foreign Correspondents Club of China made the accusations earlier this month, saying that foreign outlets have been continuously stymied in their efforts to provide coverage for the Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to open in February. Advertisement

The group said it was denied access to Olympic events and members were harassed by agents of the Chinese government.

The FCCC said at the time that it was concerned about a "lack of transparency and clarity" from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games and the International Olympic Committee "with regards to Olympic-related reporting in China."

Thursday, organizers said there is no effort to stymie foreign journalists and that they have complied with all regulations concerning media coverage under IOC rules.

"What this organization said is inconsistent with the facts and cannot represent the true voice of foreign journalists in China," the organizing committee said, according to The Guardian.

After the FCCC complaint, the International Federation of Journalists backed the group and urged organizers to "take immediate action."

Organizers said they have guaranteed media freedoms in accordance with "relevant Chinese policies," as long as journalists abide by Chinese laws and regulations.

The committee said it will create a foreign media liaison during the Games, invite foreign media to domestic press events and increase quotas for foreign media.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from Feb. 4 through Feb. 24.