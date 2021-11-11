Subaru announces new 2022 electric vehicle Solterra

1/3

Subaru announced its new Solterra, a battery electronic vehicle (BEV), which will hit markets in 2022. Photo Courtesy of Subaru



Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Subaru announced its first battery-powered electric vehicle called Solterra on Thursday. The Japanese automaker will introduce the SUV -- which has been co-developed with Toyota -- to the U.S., Canada, and Europe next year. Advertisement

It comes in front-wheel and all-wheel drive options with a 71.4kWh battery beneath the floor of the vehicle. It estimates a range of 329 miles per charge.

The company didn't say how long its DC fast charging would take, but Toyota's BZ4X, which is built on the same EV platform, takes a half hour to reach 80% charge.

"In developing SOLTERRA, the brand's first BEV to be launched globally, Subaru aimed to exceed the various customer expectations for BEVs and make it a practical vehicle so that customers can choose it comfortably and confidently, as the vehicle will be the cornerstone of Subaru's future BEVs," the company said in a statement.

The car will feature a normal interior with a steering wheel and the company's X-Mode AWD control system.

Subaru joins other automakers pushing for more EV options as the Biden administration pledges to have 50% of all new vehicles be electric by 2030.

