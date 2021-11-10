Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 5:38 PM

U.S., China announce surprise agreement to work together on climate change

By Danielle Haynes
U.S., China announce surprise agreement to work together on climate change
John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, announced plans Wednesday to work together with China on climate change. File Photo by John Minchillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- China and the United States announced a surprise agreement between the two countries pledging to work together on slowing global warming after a Wednesday meeting between climate envoys at the Glasgow, Scotland, climate conference.

The Washington Post reported the declaration was short on details but suggested two of the world's largest carbon emitters were willing to engage with final negotiations during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

Advertisement

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said the agreement is "a step we can build on in order to help close the gap."

"The United States and China have no shortage of differences. But on climate, cooperation is the only way to get this job done."

RELATED Western boom cities see spike in harmful ozone

Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said the pledge represented "an area of huge potential for cooperation."

"The release of this joint statement shows again that cooperation is the only choice for both China and the United States," Xie said during a news conference. "By working together our two countries can achieve many important things that are beneficial not only to our two countries but the world as a whole."

Advertisement

CNN reported, though, that China has yet to commit to the Global Methane Pledge, which seeks to cut methane emissions by one-third. The agreement is being pushed by the United States and European Union.

RELATED Study: Rising greenhouse gases, ice melt caused by humans drive climate change

Xie said China plans to develop its own national plan on methane.

Kerry announced that U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to have a virtual summit soon.

Earlier Wednesday, global leaders published a draft of the Glasgow Agreement calling on all countries to end the use of coal and to cut their carbon emissions in half by the end of the decade. The agreement is expected to be the highlight of the COP26, which ends Friday.

RELATED Weather changes influence prevalence of bacterial diseases in bee colonies

Latest Headlines

British Supreme Court rejects class-action lawsuit against Google
World News // 4 hours ago
British Supreme Court rejects class-action lawsuit against Google
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's top court ruled against a class-action lawsuit launched at search-giant Google for violating the privacy of 5.4 million iPhone users in the country on Wednesday.
Draft of Glasgow Agreement aims for global emissions goals, ending coal
World News // 5 hours ago
Draft of Glasgow Agreement aims for global emissions goals, ending coal
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Global leaders are expressing a desire to phase out coal and ask countries around the world to cut carbon emissions in half before the 2020s are over, according to a draft agreement at the COP26 climate conference.
Grandfather of boy who survived cable car disaster wanted for kidnapping
World News // 7 hours ago
Grandfather of boy who survived cable car disaster wanted for kidnapping
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The grandfather of a young boy who survived a freak cable car crash in Italy earlier this year, and who was the only survivor, is wanted on an international arrest warrant that says he abducted the child a few weeks ago.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida re-elected a month after first taking office
World News // 10 hours ago
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida re-elected a month after first taking office
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was re-elected on Wednesday after his party won more than half of the seats in the lower house of Parliament. He said the vote shows the people of Japan want stability over change.
EU court rejects Google's appeal, upholds $2.8 billion antitrust fine
World News // 8 hours ago
EU court rejects Google's appeal, upholds $2.8 billion antitrust fine
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from tech giant Google and upheld a $2.8 billion fine handed out four years ago that punished the company for unfairly directing users to its shopping site.
Polish forces capture migrants who crossed Belarus border as standoff grows
World News // 10 hours ago
Polish forces capture migrants who crossed Belarus border as standoff grows
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A group of migrants from the Middle East and Africa found themselves in a more difficult position on Wednesday -- in the middle of a growing border conflict between Belarus and Poland that's becoming more inhospitable.
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
World News // 21 hours ago
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in history, said Tuesday that she got married in Britain.
Thirteen rescued from building collapse in Turkey
World News // 1 day ago
Thirteen rescued from building collapse in Turkey
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A single-story structure collapsed for unknown reasons in Turkey's eastern Malatya district.
Singapore court calls off execution after inmate tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 1 day ago
Singapore court calls off execution after inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Singapore's top criminal court has temporarily called off Wednesday's scheduled execution for a Malaysian drug trafficker, whose case has drawn international attention, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Poland military forces patrol border with Belarus to block rush of refugees
World News // 1 day ago
Poland military forces patrol border with Belarus to block rush of refugees
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A growing standoff at the border between Poland and Belarus is expected to become more tense as military forces in both nations prepared Wednesday for a large group of refugees to try and cross the border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
American Airlines pilots reject holiday pay increase amid schedule concerns
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement