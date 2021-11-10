Grandfather of boy who survived cable car disaster wanted for kidnapping

Police are seen in the area where a cable car crashed in Mottarone Stresa, Italy, on May 23. File Photo by Tino Romano/EPA-EFE

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The grandfather of a young boy who survived a freak cable car crash in Italy earlier this year -- and who turned out to be the only survivor -- is wanted on an international arrest warrant that says he abducted the child a few weeks ago. Italian authorities said Wednesday that Shmuel Peleg is wanted for unlawfully taking 6-year-old Eitan to Israel in September in the midst of a familial custody dispute.

The child was one of more than a dozen people who were on the cable car in northern Italy when it crashed in May, and was the only one who lived through it. Eitan's parents and a brother died in the disaster.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Pavia said Wednesday that Peleg, the child's maternal grandfather, and an associate later took the boy from Switzerland to Israel, where relatives on his mother's side live. A court had previously granted custody to a paternal aunt in Italy so that Eitan could continue receiving necessary medical care.

The associate, who prosecutors say drove Peleg and the boy to the airport in Switzerland, is also wanted for his role in the case.

Previously, a judge ordered that the boy be returned to Italy and that Peleg pay more than $20,000 in expenses and legal costs.

Prosecutors said the boy's abduction was a "premeditated strategic plan."

Born in Israel, Eitan has Israeli and Italian passports.

Investigators said a broken cable was the main cause of the cable car crash.