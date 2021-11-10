Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 10, 2021 / 9:00 AM

EU court rejects Google's appeal, upholds $2.8 billion antitrust fine

By Clyde Hughes
EU court rejects Google's appeal, upholds $2.8 billion antitrust fine
Google is also appealing two other punitive fines in the European Union that totaled more than $9 billion. Alphabet, Google's parent company, earned more than $180 billion in revenues last year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from tech giant Google and upheld a $2.8 billion fine handed out four years ago that punished the company for unfairly directing users to its shopping site.

The European Commission imposed the fine on Google in 2017 for giving its shopping site priority in search results and illegally funneling users there.

Advertisement

The EU General Court concluded on Wednesday that the company violated EU competition rules. The fine was 5% of the daily average revenue of Google's parent company.

"The General Court rejects the arguments put forward by Google," the court wrote in its ruling.

RELATED Google's parent company launches venture to discover drugs with A.I.

The decision faulted Google for giving "poor placement" in search results to competitor shopping sites.

The court said the EU properly weighed the seriousness of Google's practices and determined that they were done intentionally to harm competitors.

The court underscored the "particularly serious nature of the infringement" said the offenses were intentional, and not the result of negligence.

RELATED YouTube Kids to demonetize channels with 'low quality,' negative content

"The General Court thus rules that, in reality, Google favors its own comparison shopping service over competing services, rather than a better result over another result," it said.

Advertisement

Google said that it made significant changes four years ago after the EU imposed the fine.

"Our approach has worked successfully for more than three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 700 comparison shopping services," the company said, according to CNBC.

RELATED Senate to grill execs from TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube on harm to teens, children

Google is also appealing two other punitive fines in the European Union that totaled more than $9 billion. Alphabet, Google's parent company, earned more than $180 billion in revenues last year.

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
World News // 1 hour ago
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of 'coup' on day before Jan. 6 attack
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, on the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, that the social platform was enabling a possible coup by radical supporters of Donald Trump.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida re-elected a month after first taking office
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida re-elected a month after first taking office
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was re-elected on Wednesday after his party won more than half of the seats in the lower house of Parliament. He said the vote shows the people of Japan want stability over change.
Polish forces capture migrants who crossed Belarus border as standoff grows
World News // 2 hours ago
Polish forces capture migrants who crossed Belarus border as standoff grows
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A group of migrants from the Middle East and Africa found themselves in a more difficult position on Wednesday -- in the middle of a growing border conflict between Belarus and Poland that's becoming more inhospitable.
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
World News // 14 hours ago
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in history, said Tuesday that she got married in Britain.
Thirteen rescued from building collapse in Turkey
World News // 20 hours ago
Thirteen rescued from building collapse in Turkey
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A single-story structure collapsed for unknown reasons in Turkey's eastern Malatya district.
Singapore court calls off execution after inmate tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 1 day ago
Singapore court calls off execution after inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Singapore's top criminal court has temporarily called off Wednesday's scheduled execution for a Malaysian drug trafficker, whose case has drawn international attention, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Poland military forces patrol border with Belarus to block rush of refugees
World News // 1 day ago
Poland military forces patrol border with Belarus to block rush of refugees
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A growing standoff at the border between Poland and Belarus is expected to become more tense as military forces in both nations prepared Wednesday for a large group of refugees to try and cross the border.
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
World News // 1 day ago
Ex-U.S. Marine Trevor Reed begins hunger strike to protest Russia prison
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed -- who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for assaulting two police officers in 2019 -- has begun a hunger strike to protest his conditions in jail, his family said.
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Evan Neumann, wanted by the FBI for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, appears to be seeking asylum in Belarus, according to a report on its state-run news media on Monday.
French Catholic Church to compensate sexual abuse victims
World News // 1 day ago
French Catholic Church to compensate sexual abuse victims
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The French Catholic Church said on Monday that it would fully compensate all victims of sexual abuse by clergy members.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Tomb of Unknown Soldier Plaza opens to the public for first time in century
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Activist Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Air Force fires colonel who sent airmen on exercise in unsafe conditions
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Judge rejects Donald Trump's attempt to block release of records
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Pelosi calls for investigation after Rep. Paul Gosar shares violent anime video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement