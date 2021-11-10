Trending
Nov. 10, 2021 / 8:08 PM

Harris, Macron discuss 'new era' of U.S.-France relations

By Daniel Uria
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said they hoped to forge a "new era" of cooperation between the two countries as they met in Paris.  Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron committed to stronger cooperation between the two countries during a bilateral meeting in Paris Wednesday.

The White House said the two leaders announced "a number of collaborative initiatives" including efforts to advance international cooperation in cybersecurity and expanded cooperation on space amid increased tensions as the United States announced a trilateral defense partnership that caused France to lose out on a submarine deal with Australia.

Macron said he was "extremely grateful" that Harris chose to visit Paris.

"We do share the view that we are at the beginning of a new era and our cooperation is absolutely critical for this one," Macron said.

Harris echoed Macron's statement that the two nations were entering a "new era" and vowed they would "continue to work together and renew the focus that we have always had on our partnership.

"When the United States and France have worked together on challenges and opportunities, we have always found great success because of shared values and shared priorities," she said.

During Wednesday's meeting, Harris announced the United States would support the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace, a voluntary, non-binding commitment to advance cybersecurity and discourage digital meddling in elections.

She also announced the United States would commit to joining the Space Climate Observatory, which aims to sponsor projects to "make data from space accessible to local entities to inform decisions and measures to mitigate and respond to the climate crisis."

The meeting comes two months after Macron recalled France's ambassadors to the United States and Australia as the two countries joined with Britain to form a trilateral security partnership known as AUKUS.

The trio stated its first major initiative will be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet for Australia, killing a multibillion-dollar deal between France and Australia for submarine technology.

Macron on Wednesday, however, said he had a "very fruitful meeting," with President Joe Biden about the deal on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome last month.

