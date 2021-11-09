Thirteen rescued from building collapse in Turkey

#Canlı: Malatya'da çöken 2 katlı binada arama kurtarma çalışmaları devam ediyor https://t.co/h03bythX05— AA Canlı (@AACanli) November 9, 2021

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were rescued from a building collapse in Turkey on Tuesday.

The single-story structure -- which collapsed for unknown reasons -- is in the country's eastern Malatya district.

Search and rescue efforts are still ongoing. So far, 13 people have been pulled from the rubble by emergency units from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Neighboring search and rescue teams were also deployed to the scene, with a total of 30 ambulances reporting to the area.

More people were present inside the building at the time of the collapse, and it's likely more people are trapped under the debris. The Malatya Governor's Office urged those who believe they have relatives under the debris to report the missing people.

Aydin Barus, governor of Malatya, said those rescued were only slightly injured. Three of those rescued were taken to the hospital and discharged. Two were taken to the intensive care unit.

Some eyewitnesses said that a column of the building was cut during renovations done earlier in the day. Security footage caught the moment of collapse on tape.