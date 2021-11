Mount Everest is seen in Nepal. Officials said the missing climbers were attempting to scale the Mingbo Eiger in the area, a 19,700-foot mountain popular with climbers. File Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities said that a search team flew into a remote area of Nepal's Himalayas on Monday to retrieve three bodies that are believed to belong to three French climbers who disappeared about two weeks ago. Officials said the bodies were found close to Mingbo Eiger, which is located near Mount Everest. The French climbers were planning to climb the 19,700-foot Mingbo Eiger when they last made contact on Oct. 26. Advertisement

Authorities said the bodies were found beneath several feet of snow, and that it's too early to identify the dead.

The missing climbers -- Thomas Arfi, Gabriel Miloche and Louis Pachoud -- were reported missing a week ago. They were part of an eight-member expedition crew that split into two groups to climb two different mountain peaks.

Officials believe the men were making their summit approach when an avalanche struck.

Climbers have begun to return to the region after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions severely reduced the number who were given permits. Nepal reopened its borders last month to vaccinated travelers.