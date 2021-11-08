Trending
Nov. 8, 2021 / 1:47 PM

Jan. 6 Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Evan Neumann, wanted by the FBI for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, appears to be seeking asylum in Belarus, according to a report on its state-run news media on Monday.

Neumann is wanted for violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, as well as for assaulting, resisting and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, among other charges, according to the Justice Department.

In an excerpt of his interview, Neumann claimed that he "lost almost everything and is being persecuted by the U.S. government" because he "sought justice and asked uncomfortable questions" following the 2020 presidential election, according to the Washington Post.

Neumann said he was staying in Ukraine until security service agents started following him and he escaped to Belarus. Belarusian border guards detained him on Aug. 15.

Neumann sold him home in Mill Valley, Calif., in April for $1.3 million after charges were filed against him. His brother, Mark Neumann, a local construction worker in the area, said in July he knew nothing of his brother's whereabouts.

Belarus is led by authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

