Advertisement
World News
Nov. 7, 2021 / 9:06 AM

Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt

By Allen Cone
Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appears with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on July 26. Pool Photo by Tom Brenner/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called for "calm and restraint from everyone" after he survived an assassination attempt Sunday from an explosive-laden drone.

"Thank God, I am fine and among my people," he posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

The Iraqi military said Al-Kadhimi was unharmed.

Security forces were "taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt," the military said.

RELATED Treasury Department hits Iran with new sanctions

Security forces shot down two of three drones, according to Ministry of Interior Spokesman General Saad Maan, speaking to the state-run Al-Iraqiya news network.

"I was and still am a redemption project for Iraq and the people of Iraq," Al-Kadhimi tweeted. "The missiles of treachery will not discourage the believers and will shake a hair of the stability and determination of our heroic security forces to preserve people's security, achieve justice and set the law in place."

Sunday morning, he had just returned from overseeing security forces engaged in a stand-off with protesters at the southern gate of the Green Zone, which is the heavily fortified area of Baghdad.

RELATED U.S. drone strike kills al-Qaida leader in Syria, CENTCOM says

A booby-trapped drone targeted a location near his residence, wounding a few of his guards and causing minor damage, a source told CNN.

Advertisement

No one has claimed responsibility for the drone attack. On Friday, one person died and dozens wounded after supporters of Iran-backed militias clashed with Iraqi security forces near the Green Zone, health officials told CNN.

Nechirvan Barani, the president of the Kurdish Regional Government called the failed assassination attempt "terrorist act" that "threatens security and stability in the country and portends dire consequences."

RELATED Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as U.S. envoy for Afghanistan

Kurdish Regional Government is the semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq.

"I invite everyone to exercise restraint and calm down," Barani said.

"This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces charged with upholding Iraq's sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack. Our commitment to our Iraqi partners is unshakeable. The United States stands with the government and people of Iraq."

In last month's parliamentary elections, lawmakers backed by the influential Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr came first in the vote. Al-Kadhimi, an independent, is seeking support from Sadr and other blocs to be reinstated as premier.

Advertisement

The Shiite militias are backed by Iran.

Iran, which condemned the attack, pledged to continue its "support for stability, security and peace in Iraq," according to a statement by Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the foreign ministry.

Al-Kadhimi, 54, became prime minister on May 6, 2020 after serving as the nation's Iraq's former intelligence chief

Latest Headlines

Europe becomes COVID-19 epicenter again; world deaths down 5%
World News // 30 seconds ago
Europe becomes COVID-19 epicenter again; world deaths down 5%
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Europe is one again at the epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, fueled by daily record deaths and cases in Russia, and surges in Ukraine, Poland and Germany.
Crews combing waters for swimmer missing after shark attack off of Western Australia coast
World News // 21 hours ago
Crews combing waters for swimmer missing after shark attack off of Western Australia coast
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia are searching for a 57-year-old father following a shark that occurred off the country's west coast on Saturday.
Hospital fire in India kills at least 11 in COVID-19 ICU
World News // 23 hours ago
Hospital fire in India kills at least 11 in COVID-19 ICU
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A fire in a hospital in India on Saturday killed at least 11 people in its COVID-19 intensive care unit.
U.S. evacuates non-emergency personnel from Ethiopia
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. evacuates non-emergency personnel from Ethiopia
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Saturday ordered its non-emergency employees and their family members to leave Ethiopia in response to escalating armed conflict, civil unrest and possible supply shortages.
3 injured in knife attack aboard German high-speed train
World News // 1 day ago
3 injured in knife attack aboard German high-speed train
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Three people sustained injuries Saturday in a knife attack aboard a high-speed train in the German state of Bavaria, local officials said.
Protesters rally for climate justice worldwide during COP26
World News // 1 day ago
Protesters rally for climate justice worldwide during COP26
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Protesters rallied for climate justice across the world Saturday as the United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up its first of two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland.
Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion kills at least 91
World News // 1 day ago
Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion kills at least 91
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A fuel tanker near Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, exploded after a collision, killing at least 91 people, local officials said.
U.S. advises citizens in Ethiopia to leave immediately due to Tigray conflict
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. advises citizens in Ethiopia to leave immediately due to Tigray conflict
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday warned all American citizens in Ethiopia that they should leave the country as soon as possible due to fighting between government forces and Tigray rebels.
Young activists, students seize focus at COP26 climate summit in Scotland
World News // 2 days ago
Young activists, students seize focus at COP26 climate summit in Scotland
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- After a week of speeches, meetings and agreements, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland is focusing Friday on activists and non-government leaders.
Google's parent company launches venture to discover drugs with A.I.
World News // 2 days ago
Google's parent company launches venture to discover drugs with A.I.
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is launching a project in Britain that will use artificial intelligence software to "reimagine" the process of discovering new drugs and medical treatments.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daylight Saving Time: brighter mornings, darker afternoons
Daylight Saving Time: brighter mornings, darker afternoons
Appeals court blocks temporarily workplace vaccine mandate
Appeals court blocks temporarily workplace vaccine mandate
Teen rescued after using Tik Tok hand gesture signaling domestic violence
Teen rescued after using Tik Tok hand gesture signaling domestic violence
U.S. evacuates non-emergency personnel from Ethiopia
U.S. evacuates non-emergency personnel from Ethiopia
Pilot dies in Michigan single-engine plane crash
Pilot dies in Michigan single-engine plane crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement