Police and emergency services respond to a knife attack aboard a high-speed train in Seubersdorf In Der Oberpfalz, between Regensburg and Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday. Photo Courtesy of News5/Bauernfeind/EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Three people sustained injuries Saturday in a knife attack aboard a high-speed train in the German state of Bavaria, local officials said. The attack happened aboard the InterCity Express train around 9 a.m. en route from Passau to Hamburg, the Bavarian police said. Three people who were "seriously injured" were admitted to local hospitals. Advertisement

The train was stopped at the Seubersdorf station in Upper Palatinate, where a 27-year-old male suspect was arrested.

"There is no longer any danger to passengers or the general public," the Bavarian police said in a statement.

Police were investigating the motive of the attack.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer thanked police and crew members aboard the train "for their brave efforts."

"The cruel knife attack in the ICE is terrible," he said in a statement posted to Twitter by spokesman Steve Alter.