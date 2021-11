A fuel tanker exploded in the Wellington suburb in the east of Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, on Friday killing at least 91 people. Photo courtesy of President Julius Maada Bio/ Twitter

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A fuel tanker near Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, exploded after a collision, killing at least 91 people, local officials said. The collision happened around 10 p.m. Friday outside the busy Choithram Supermarket in the suburb of Wellington, the BBC reported. Fuel spilled and ignited, engulfing bystanders and nearby vehicles. Advertisement

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said in a Facebook post that she was "saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a truck carrying fuel collided with another truck."

"The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing," she added. "My sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of the victims of the explosion. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace."

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio said in a statement on Twitter, he was "deeply disturbed by the tragic fire and the horrendous loss of life," in the area.

"My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result," his statement continued. "My government will do everything to support affected families."

Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Mohamed Lamrane Bah told CNN several people were also in critical condition after the explosion.