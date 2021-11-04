Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 10:07 AM

Dozens of nations agree at COP26 to end use of coal power by 2040s

By Clyde Hughes
Dozens of nations agree at COP26 to end use of coal power by 2040s
Developed nations agreed to end their support for coal in the 2030s, and developing signatories in the 2040s. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- More than 40 countries agreed Thursday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland to stop investing in the production of coal power over the next two decades -- but some of the most coal-using nations, like China and the United States, did not.

Dozens of nations including Britain, Canada, Indonesia, Poland, South Korea, Ukraine and Vietnam were part of the pact at the conference, known as COP26.

Advertisement

The countries agreed to halt domestic and international investments in the production of coal. Developed nations agreed to end their support in the 2030s, and developing signatories in the 2040s.

"Today's commitments, brought together through UK-led efforts including the new 'Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement,' encompass developed and developing countries, major coal users and climate-vulnerable countries," the British government, which is hosting the conference in Glasgow, said in a statement.

RELATED Biden: Plan to cut methane emissions 'one of most important things we can do'

"This includes 18 countries committing for the first time to phase out and not build or invest in new coal power, including Poland, Vietnam, and Chile, marking a milestone moment at COP26 in the global clean energy transition."

Some climate experts have said developed countries should phase out coal sooner, during the 2020s, to keep pace with a goal of limiting global temperatures just 1.5 Celsius above preindustrial levels.

Advertisement

"This is not a game-changer," Elif Gundüzyeli, senior coal policy coordinator at the campaign group Climate Action Network Europe, told The Guardian. "A 2030 phase-out deadline should be a minimum, and this agreement doesn't have that.

"No one wants to put money in coal anymore."

Kwasi Kwarteng, British business and energy secretary, said the plan gives countries a starting point to end coal use.

"Today marks a milestone moment in our global efforts to tackle climate change as nations from all corners of the world unite in Glasgow to declare that coal has no part to play in our future power generation," Kwarteng said in a statement.

"Spearheaded by the U.K.'s COP26 presidency, today's ambitious commitments made by our international partners demonstrate that the end of coal is in sight. The world is moving in the right direction, standing ready to seal coal's fate and embrace the environmental and economic benefits of building a future that is powered by clean energy."

Latest Headlines

South Korea to fine Mercedes, Stellantis for manipulating emissions data
World News // 32 minutes ago
South Korea to fine Mercedes, Stellantis for manipulating emissions data
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's Ministry of Environment said it will fine Mercedes-Benz Korea and Stellantis Korea for manipulating emissions data.
South Korea's SK Group to invest $52B in U.S. by 2030
World News // 54 minutes ago
South Korea's SK Group to invest $52B in U.S. by 2030
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK Group announced that Chairman Chey Tae-won has pledged to invest $52 billion in the United States by 2030, with half going to eco-friendly businesses.
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
World News // 2 hours ago
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- British regulators on Thursday approved Merck's drug molnupiravir, which is one of the first pills to actively treat COVID-19 infection.
Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing much faster than expected
World News // 7 hours ago
Pentagon: China's nuclear arsenal growing much faster than expected
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- China has accelerated the pace of its nuclear development and may have up to 1,000 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2030, far exceeding projections from just one year ago, according to a new Pentagon report.
Top HK court: Dissidents can't be charged if not physically present at riots, protests
World News // 3 hours ago
Top HK court: Dissidents can't be charged if not physically present at riots, protests
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Hong Kong's top appellate court delivered a landmark ruling on Thursday that rejected government efforts to prosecute dissident activists who weren't physically present at an unlawful event or assembly.
WHO grants emergency approval to India's COVID-19 vaccine
World News // 9 hours ago
WHO grants emergency approval to India's COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said it has granted approval for India's COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, creating a pathway for it to be shipped to member states.
ICC to investigate crimes committed in Venezuela
World News // 11 hours ago
ICC to investigate crimes committed in Venezuela
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court announced Wednesday it is launching a full investigation into allegations of crimes committed by the Venezuelan government against opposition protesters in 2017.
Riot police respond to Belfast protests over Northern Ireland Protocol
World News // 16 hours ago
Riot police respond to Belfast protests over Northern Ireland Protocol
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Riot police responded to protests against the Northern Ireland Protocol on Wednesday in north Belfast after participants allegedly aimed missiles and fireworks at officers.
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah issue in talks
World News // 18 hours ago
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah issue in talks
BEIRUIT, Lebanon, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has called on Saudi Arabia and Iran to include the issue of Hezbollah in their talks, saying the Iran-backed, heavily armed group is "a regional problem."
Univ. of Oxford graduate school to change name after $200M donation
World News // 1 day ago
Univ. of Oxford graduate school to change name after $200M donation
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A graduate school of the prestigious University of Oxford in Britain is seeking to change its name after receiving a donation of more than $200 million, officials said this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alaska Airlines pulling plastic cups, bottles from all flights immediately
Alaska Airlines pulling plastic cups, bottles from all flights immediately
Attorneys say Alec Baldwin shooting on 'Rust' film may be 'sabotage'
Attorneys say Alec Baldwin shooting on 'Rust' film may be 'sabotage'
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah issue in talks
Lebanon foreign minister calls on Saudi Arabia, Iran to include Hezbollah issue in talks
Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years
Human remains found in search for 17-year-old girl missing 40 years
Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill
Paid family leave to be included in $1.75 trillion spending bill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement