Royal Mint unveils new coin commemorating Mahatma Gandhi

A new coin commemorating Mahatma Gandhi was issued Thursday at The Royal Mint. Photo courtesy of The Royal Mint

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled a new 5-pound coin commemorating Mahatma Gandhi's legacy as part of the Royal Mint's Diwali collection. For the first time, Britain will also have a gold bar depicting the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak -- who chose the final design -- unveiled both during the Hindu festival of Diwali and the 75th year of India's Independence.

The coin was designed by Heena Glover and features the image of a lotus, India's national flower, along with a famous quote by Gandhi which reads "My life is my message." It is available in both gold and silver.

It's the first time Gandhi has been featured on an official British coin. It is available starting Thursday.

"This coin is a fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions around the world," Sunak said in a statement. "I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali. Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a UK coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time."