World News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 12:58 PM

Britain, Australia get first 2 sarcastic 'fossil' awards at COP26 climate summit

By Sommer Brokaw
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, on Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Kiara Worth/COP26/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The first "fossil of the day" award has been given out at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, although it's hardly an honor to receive one.

The Climate Action Network hands out the sarcastic awards, which are given to countries that "do the most to achieve the least."

On Monday, the group gave the first award of the conference, or COP26, to Britain for failing to make the climate summit the "most inclusive ever."

The group had encouraged Britain to postpone the conference, arguing that the nations most affected by climate change would not be able to attend due to COVID-19.

"But the U.K. presidency insisted that COP26 was going ahead and was prepared to welcome the global community to 'the most inclusive COP ever," the Climate Action Network said in a statement.

Delegates were forced to wait in line for up to two hours on Monday to pass security to access the venue and many complained about the lack of social distancing.

"People who've invested time and resources to travel to Glasgow have waited patiently only to find there is 'no room at the inn' for civil society and told to 'join events online,'" the network said.

The award is similar to the Razzies, annual awards that are given out in Hollywood to recognize the worst films and performances of the year.

The second was given to Australia, "for aiming very low."

"They've not only spectacularly failed to deliver ambitious contributions but have also approved three new coal projects in the last months," the group said. "They brought no new 2030 target, no new policies to reduce emissions or phase out fossil fuels and ruled out signing the Global Methane Pledge.

"Australia ... this time you've truly outdone yourself."

About 130 world leaders are attending the climate conference, which experts have said might be the last best chance to get the world on track to meet key goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

Tuesday, a number of countries signed the methane pledge and more than 100 countries signed a pact to stop deforestation by the end of the decade.

