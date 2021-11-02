Trending
Nov. 2, 2021 / 11:20 AM

Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $2B to protect Earth's environment

By Clyde Hughes
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos addresses the Action on Forests and Land Use session on Tuesday at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Tuesday that he's giving $2 billion in a project to restore natural habitats and boost food global systems.

Bezos, who's one of the wealthiest people in the world, made the announcement on the sidelines of the conference in Scotland, also known as COP26.

Bezos said that the private industry must play a role in the climate crisis, and vowed that his business will lead the way.

The $2 billion will come from the newly created $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund, which financially supports climate and environmental protection measures.

Part of the $2 billion will go to support a plan to stop deforestation worldwide by 2030, which was signed by more than 100 nations at the conference in Scotland on Tuesday.

"[We] discussed conservation of land and sea with leaders from Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, and Bolivia," he said in a tweet.

"Together, they oversee one of the most diverse regions on earth. The Bezos Earth Fund is working with them to help create the largest transnational marine protected area on the planet, covering an area larger than California."

Bezos said Tuesday that the world can't simply rely only on the government to solve the climate crisis. File Photo by Sergieiev/Shutterstock
In July, Bezos flew into space aboard one of his Blue Origin rockets on the company's first private spaceflight carrying civilians. He told the U.N. conference on Tuesday that the experience made him realize how "finite and fragile" Earth is.

"I was told that seeing the Earth from space changes the lens from which you view the world," Bezos said, according to The Guardian. "But I was not prepared for just how much that would be true.

"Looking back at Earth from up there, the atmosphere seems so thin; the world so finite and so fragile. Now, in this critical year, we must all stand together to protect our world."

Bezos said the world can't simply rely only on the government to solve the climate crisis.

Amazon said on Tuesday that it has also helped "mobilize" $1 billion to protect rainforests around the world.

