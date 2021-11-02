Trending
Nov. 2, 2021 / 7:58 AM

Media group says Beijing Olympic organizers working against foreign reporters

By UPI Staff
Visitors leave the Ice Cube in Beijing, China, on August 7. The venue will be used for ice events during the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A group representing foreign media outlets on Tuesday criticized Olympic organizers in China and said they're working against non-domestic news outlets in granting access to cover the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in three months.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China, which acts on behalf of foreign media in the Asian nation, said journalists have been denied access to Olympic events and even harassed by agents of the government.

The FCCC said that foreign press outlets have been continuously rebuffed in efforts to cover the Games.

"The FCCC is concerned about the lack of transparency and clarity from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games as well as the International Olympic Committee with regards to Olympic-related reporting in China," the group said in a statement.

"Over the last year, the foreign press corps has been continuously stymied in its coverage of Winter Olympic Game preparations, denied attendance at routine events, and prevented from visiting sports venues in China."

The group said media events are often announced only hours ahead of time, and those who try to attend or register are denied due to capacity limitations or other unreasonable requirements.

According to the International Olympic Committee charter, organizers must take "all necessary steps in order to ensure the fullest coverage by the different media and the widest possible audience in the world for the Games."

Chinese organizers did not immediately respond to the FCCC's complaint.

China has imposed strict regulations for the Beijing Games, including requiring unvaccinated athletes to quarantine for 21 days and a closed-loop system of daily COVID-19 monitoring and testing. Like last year's Summer Games in Tokyo, international spectators will not be allowed to attend.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are scheduled to begin Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 20.

