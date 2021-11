A man carries a child after a bomb attack Tuesday at a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than a dozen people were killed in two explosions at the facility. Photo by EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were killed and many others were injured Tuesday after two explosions and gunfire at a military hospital in Afghanistan, authorities said. The explosions occurred at Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in downtown Kabul. Advertisement

A Taliban security official said at least 15 people were killed and there were more than 30 injured. Officials at the interior ministry told Al Jazeera 19 were killed.

One of the explosions occurred at the entrance to the 400-bed hospital. Pajhwok reported that two of the three assailants were killed by security forces.

No group immediately claimed credit for the attack, but the Taliban has been targeted in recent months by the Islamic State-Khorasan, an Afghan ISIS offshoot.

The hospital was previously targeted in 2011 by Taliban suicide bombers and again in 2017 when Islamic State gunmen disguised as medical personnel killed 30 people in a six-hour gun battle.

The Taliban have been in charge of Afghanistan since they ousted the U.S.-backed government in August in the run-up to the U.S. military withdrawal.

Advertisement

Scenes from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan