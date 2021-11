Google is commemorating Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos, in a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Mexico's Day of the Dead holiday with a new Doodle. Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos, is an annual celebration of life in honor of those who have passed. The holiday honors death and embraces it as a part of the cycle of life. Advertisement

Google's homepage features an animated Doodle of someone leaving marigold petals on the ground for family members to follow home.

The Aztec people, who hail from modern-day central Mexico, are believed to be the first to celebrate Day of the Dead using skulls over 3,000 years ago.

Day of the Dead celebrations include the making of sugar skulls or paper maché skulls. Altars are also set up in homes to welcome the spirits of the dead.

Google honored late Native American fiber artist We:wa on Monday in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.