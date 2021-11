French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he makes a televised address to the nation to announce enhanced measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 on March 31. He announced a new national jobs training program for young people 16-25 on Tuesday. File Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday launched a national youth training and jobs program for young people 16 to 25 in an effort to improve the youth unemployment rate that is higher than in many countries in the European Union. According to the new Youth Commitment Contract, young people will take part in the program for 15 to 20 hours to discover a job, train, and find an apprenticeship or a position, The Local reported. Advertisement

In a translated Facebook post, Macron said the contract, which will start in March 2022, hopes to mobilize the "lockdown generation" with the skills and education needed to secure jobs and their future.

"Hundreds of thousands of jobs are available all over France," Macron said in the post. "State, companies, communities and associations: through this device, all the stakeholders will mobilize together to allow you to access it.

"With commitment, work and motivation, with effective solutions, everyone in France must be able to build their life and fulfill their dreams. This commitment contract completes and simplifies several devices for young people to better train and support them to the world of work."

Advertisement

France's unemployment rate for those under 25 was 19.5% in March, higher than the 17.1% average among other European Union countries. It was a slight rise from France's 19.3 unemployment rate in 2020.