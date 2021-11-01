Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 1:30 PM

Bus hijacked and set aflame in Northern Ireland in protocol protest

By UPI Staff

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Armed med hijacked and torched a bus in Northern Ireland around dawn on Monday, sparking fears of Brexit-related violence in the region.

No passengers were on the bus at the time, but the masked men forced the driver of the bus to get off of the bus before setting it on fire.

Advertisement

They were said to have spoken about the Northern Ireland Protocol -- a peace deal made in 1998 designed to prevent border checks and upheld while both nations were part of the European Union.

Negotiations between the European Union and Britain about the Northern Ireland Protocol began during Brexit, and a Nov. 1 deadline was set by Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on the Stormont executive to make major changes to the protocol.

Claims that loyalists carried out the attack to protest the passing of the deadline were reported by BBC Northern Ireland.

The attack was condemned by all parties involved, and the Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said progress has already been made following the party's threat to leave the executive.

Strangford Ulster Unionist Member of Legislative Assembly Mike Nesbitt said there was no justification for the attack.

Advertisement

"If this was meant to be some kind of protest against the NI Protocol then it is entirely counterproductive," he told Belfast Live. "Vandalism and wanton destruction can never be the way forward."

Read More

Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctor's advice Britain gives France 48 hours to 'back down' in post-Brexit fishing dispute European Union reopens to American travelers

Latest Headlines

Shanghai Disneyland locks down, tests thousands for COVID-19
World News // 51 minutes ago
Shanghai Disneyland locks down, tests thousands for COVID-19
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Some 33,000 people were locked inside Shanghai Disneyland after one visitor tested positive for COVID-19 and the Chinese government ordered everyone to be tested.
COP26 climate summit: Biden calls for 'bold' action to curb emissions
World News // 6 hours ago
COP26 climate summit: Biden calls for 'bold' action to curb emissions
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday pledged that the United States will hit its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, work with the European Union on an aggressive strategy to reduce methane emissions and more.
Britain gives France 48 hours to 'back down' in post-Brexit fishing dispute
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain gives France 48 hours to 'back down' in post-Brexit fishing dispute
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- British officials on Monday gave their counterparts in France 48 hours to end a dispute over rich fishing waters that's turned into a high-profile game of tit-for-tat on European trade.
Oxford chooses 'vax' as 2021 word of the year
World News // 2 hours ago
Oxford chooses 'vax' as 2021 word of the year
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Oxford Languages, which produces the Oxford English Dictionary, announced Monday it has selected "vax" as the 2021 word of the year.
Prince Charles: World should be on 'warlike' footing to fight climate change
World News // 3 hours ago
Prince Charles: World should be on 'warlike' footing to fight climate change
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Charles was among the first key speakers on Monday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and said one strategy to control global warming would be for the world to take a "warlike" approach.
BTS label vows legal action against cryptocurrency named after fandom
World News // 3 hours ago
BTS label vows legal action against cryptocurrency named after fandom
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- HYBE, the management company for K-pop sensation BTS, said it would take legal action against a cryptocurrency named after ARMY, the BTS fandom.
COVID-19 deaths worldwide pass 5 million
World News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 deaths worldwide pass 5 million
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Deaths worldwide from COVID-19 passed 5 million Monday, with the United States leading all nations in fatalities.
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
World News // 4 hours ago
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Barclays bank CEO James "Jes" Staley is stepping down from his post amid an investigation into his ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, officials said Monday.
Australia, Israel, Thailand reopen borders to certain vaccinated travelers
World News // 7 hours ago
Australia, Israel, Thailand reopen borders to certain vaccinated travelers
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Australia, Israel and Thailand all lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions on Monday for the first time in more than a year, allowing entry for passengers with proof of vaccination.
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
World News // 21 hours ago
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Coronavirus deaths surged in India to 560 daily in the past week after the outbreak was mitigated to under 200 fatalities from world-high fatalities this summer though cases remain relatively low with around 12,000 daily
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement