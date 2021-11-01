Trending
High-rise building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, kills at least 6

By Sommer Brokaw

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The collapse of a 21-story building in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday killed at least six people.

The building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State shortly after 2 p.m.

Six people have been confirmed dead, Vanguard News reported. Another six people have been rescued and the building's developer and owner is among those still trapped in the rubble.

"About 50 people were in the building when it went down," Morrie, 27, who is involved in the rescue operations, told Vanguard. "The owner is still trapped in there."

The building was still under construction at the time it caved in, trapping workers at the site.

National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Emergency Management and police have been conducting the rescue operation.

"We are moving in the military to take over operation because it is beyond the capacity of the civil operators," Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for NEMA, southwest zone, told Vanguard.

Farinloye added that he didn't want the rescue effort to become as prolonged as it did during the 2014 collapse of a Christian church, The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, which similarly collapsed while undergoing a construction project in the Lagos State. The synagogue collapsed killed 115 people with the rescue effort stretching over several days.

"We don't want it to be like the synagogue case where it took seven to eight days," he said.

