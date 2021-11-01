Watch Live
President Joe Biden, world leaders speak at U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26)
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 11:06 AM

BTS label vows legal action against cryptocurrency named after fandom

By Kim Myung-il & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
BTS label vows legal action against cryptocurrency named after fandom
From left to right, BTS members Taehyung/V, Suga and Jin speak at the United Nations headquarters in New York in September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- HYBE, the management company for K-pop sensation BTS, said it would take legal action against a cryptocurrency named after ARMY, the BTS fandom.

The Seoul-based music label said the cryptocurrency has nothing to do with the boy band.

Advertisement

The label announced the move Thursday, a day after the ARMY token price jumped to 50 times its initial value during the first day of its trading.

The coin's trading platform, Bitget, said in an online message last week that the ARMY Coin is designed to benefit BTS.

RELATED Coldplay, BTS release 'Suga's Remix' of 'My Universe'

"BTS photos were used to promote the coin without any prior consultation with the band's agency," HYBE said in a statement.

"We are checking whether there are any legal violations, including the infringement of BTS members' portrait rights. We will take all possible legal actions for any violations," the company said.

This is not the first time that HYBE has issued a warning against cryptocurrency that use the name of the company or its artists. Earlier this year, the firm said that it was not involved in any blockchain businesses.

RELATED BTS praise youth response to COVID at opening of U.N. General Assembly

In addition, a cryptocurrency named after South Korea's hit Netflix show Squid Game saw its price rocket from less than 10 cents last Thursday to nearly $40 Monday.

Advertisement

The token is minted to attract players who take part in a tournament of six games, just like in the show. The play-to-earn token will be used only in a game in which the winner will take almost all of the issued coins.

However, CoinMarketCap issued a warning that it had received multiple reports that users struggled to trade the token in a popular exchange. Therefore, investors are advised to exercise caution in trading the coin.

RELATED South Korea names BTS special envoy ahead of U.N. meeting

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 deaths worldwide pass 5 million
World News // 1 hour ago
COVID-19 deaths worldwide pass 5 million
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Deaths worldwide from COVID-19 passed 5 million Monday, with the United States leading all nations in fatalities.
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
World News // 1 hour ago
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Barclays bank CEO James "Jes" Staley is stepping down from his post amid an investigation into his ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, officials said Monday.
COP26 climate summit: Biden to call for 'bold and direct' action to curb emissions
World News // 3 hours ago
COP26 climate summit: Biden to call for 'bold and direct' action to curb emissions
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are speaking Monday at COP26, which experts have said may be the last best chance to get the world on track to meet goals set out in the Paris Agreement.
Australia, Israel, Thailand reopen borders to certain vaccinated travelers
World News // 4 hours ago
Australia, Israel, Thailand reopen borders to certain vaccinated travelers
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Australia, Israel and Thailand all lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions on Monday for the first time in more than a year, allowing entry for passengers with proof of vaccination.
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
World News // 18 hours ago
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Coronavirus deaths surged in India to 560 daily in the past week after the outbreak was mitigated to under 200 fatalities from world-high fatalities this summer though cases remain relatively low with around 12,000 daily
Passenger trains collide in south Britain; several people injured
World News // 11 hours ago
Passenger trains collide in south Britain; several people injured
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- British authorities said that several people were hurt on Sunday when two passenger trains collided near Salisbury.
17 injured as knife-wielding man attacks passengers, starts fire on Tokyo train
World News // 19 hours ago
17 injured as knife-wielding man attacks passengers, starts fire on Tokyo train
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A knife-wielding man attacked passengers and set a fire on a Tokyo train on Sunday night, injuring 17 people as he said he hoped to be sentenced to death.
Leaders pledge 'climate resilient future' as they gather for COP26
World News // 21 hours ago
Leaders pledge 'climate resilient future' as they gather for COP26
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Leaders of the United Nations Climate Change Conference pledged on Sunday to build a "climate resilient future for all" as delegates arrived for the two-week conference.
Japanese PM Kishida's party expected to narrowly hold onto House lead
World News // 23 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida's party expected to narrowly hold onto House lead
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Liberal Democratic Party of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was forecast to narrowly hold on to its majority in the House of Representatives as the newly elected leader faces early criticism.
G20 leaders 'committed' to climate changes; Biden disappointed
World News // 1 day ago
G20 leaders 'committed' to climate changes; Biden disappointed
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- World leaders at the G20 summit in Rome agreed Sunday they are "committed" to a global average temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels, and attempts to reach net zero carbon emi
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
G20 leaders 'committed' to climate changes; Biden disappointed
G20 leaders 'committed' to climate changes; Biden disappointed
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement