India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830

An Indian police officer guards from a watchtower as people arrive to shop at the crowded Ranganathan street on Saturday ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Chennai, India Diwali will be celebrated by Hindus all over the world on Thursday. Photo by Idrees Mohammed/EPA-EFE

In the past week, fatalities rose 83% to 3,918, which is third behind the United States with 7,950 and Russia with 7,852 but ahead of Ukraine with 3,907. On Sunday, India reported 446 deaths for a total of 458,186 in third place behind the United States with 766,247 and Brazil with 607,764.

Previous daily increases in India were 549 Saturday, 733 Friday and 805 Thursday. Until last week, deaths hadn't exceeded 500 since September. That included a low of 146 two weeks ago.

In June there were a world record 6,148 deaths in one day.

India also holds the cases record of 414,188 in May. Since then cases are way down, including 12,830 Sunday and 14,313 Saturday for a total of 34,273,300, which is second behind the United States with 46,813,971 but ahead of Brazil with 21,804,094.

For the week, India's cases dropped 9% with 97,834, which is 13,912 per day. Worldwide, cases rose 1% last week and so far Sunday it's 247,285,055.

Cases have been below 30,000 for 36 consecutive days and 50,000 for 125.

India, which is the prime manufacturer of vaccines for the world, has been ramping up inoculations. The Asian nation's one-shot rate for the entire population is 53.3%,

Worldwide, vaccination doses grew by 160 million in one week to 7,000,149,453 with the world's population of 7.9 billion, according to tracking by Bloomberg. Elsewhere in the world, the United States is at 66.5% with Mainland China at 82.5%.

India has administered more than 1 billion doses to its citizens, which is second behind China with 2.3 billion with the United States at 419.0 million.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome that his nation is ready to produce 5 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022.

A new strain of the highly contagious Delta variant, called AY.4.2, has been detected in India as well as Britain, Israel, the United States and Russia.

"An increase in AY.4.2 sequence submissions has been observed since July," the World Health Organization said in its weekly epidemiological update on Tuesday.

Despite the rise in deaths, states have already begun lifting restrictions for celebrations and festivities on Thursday.

Schools in Kerala, in southwestern India, are to reopen Monday in a staggered manner after having been closed for more than a year in the state of 34.6 million people.

Meanwhile, a ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India extended until Nov. 30.

Asia's 79,331,860 cases ranked first among the continents but they decreased 7% in the past week. And deaths are second at 1,171,001, increasing 20%.

Like India, Indonesia's daily deaths and cases are also a fraction from a few months ago.

Indonesia ranks seventh in the world at 143,405 with an increase of 17, way down from a record 2,069 on July 27. The Asian nation's cases are 14th at 4,244,358, including 523 Sunday, also way below the record 54,000 in July. Indonesia has vaccinated 44.1% of its population with at least one dose.

Iran is 11th at 126,303, including 177 Sunday. Iran's one-shot vaccination rate is 62.7, up from 60.1% one week ago and three weeks ago 43.6%.

Turkey is sixth in the world for cases at 8,009,040, including 23,096 reported Sunday and 18th in deaths at 70,410, including 203 most recently. Turkey has a 66.6% vaccination rate.

Japan reported 229 cases, less than 1% of the record of 25,492 on Aug. 21 after the Summer Olympics ended on Aug. 8. And deaths were up seven for a total of 18,212.

Japan, which ended its state of emergency on Oct. 1, has a relatively low 13,673 infections per million and 145 deaths per million. Worldwide, it's 31,703 cases per million and 642.8 per million deaths. The United States' figures are 2,297 fatalities per million and 140,296 infections per million.

Japan, which didn't administer its first vaccine doses until February, has vaccinated 77.4% of the population. Japan plans to allow booster shots for anyone who has received two vaccination doses, which contrasts with the situation in other nations, including the United States.

"The decline has puzzled most Japanese experts in public health and in COVID," Mike Toole, an epidemiologist at the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, told ABC news in Australia. "You can't explain the decline in Japan only through vaccinations because 30% of a country of more than 100 million people are not vaccinated so there's plenty of room for the virus to spread."

The pandemic began in late 2019 in Mainland China, but the nation's death toll has stood at 4,636 for several months and 80th behind Zimbabwe at 4,675. China added 78 cases Sunday.

China has kept the spread minimal with masks compulsory, mass testing in the area near a reported infection and detailed contact tracing. And there are mandatory quarantines on entry, including up to 21 days.

An additional 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses donated by the United States will arrive in Taiwan on Monday, the American Institute in Taiwan announced Sunday. In all, the United States has donated 4 million.

Taiwan's vaccination rate is 71.8%.

South Korea's cases rose 2,103 Sunday after a record 3,273 on Sept. 25. The nation has 2,830 deaths, including 13 more Sunday.

South Korea's vaccination rate is 79.5%, after getting off to a late start like Japan.

Israel has a death toll of 8,091 with none reported Sunday, and 223 cases most recently with the record 20,523 Sept. 1. Israel has among the world's worst infection rates: 142,335 per million.

The nation's one-shot vaccination rate is 68.8%. And booster shots are required for travelers and entry to public spaces for those 12 and older.

An Israeli study found booster shots 92% effective at preventing serious illness compared to those who received only two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Israel and Turkey are among 18 non-European Union nations that participate in the 27-nation EU vaccine certificate program, meaning people who have been fully vaccinated can visit other member countries, including England, without needing to quarantine. Each nation can implement restrictions.

Europe is the only continent with an increase in deaths, at 15%, with a total of 1,302,347 and cases 12% at 64,511,437. The fatalities are the most of the continents with cases second behind Asia.

These increases have been fueled by a record increase in Eastern Europe: Russia, Ukraine and Romania.

Russia's deaths rose 9% in one week with a record 1,158 Sunday for a total of 238,538 in sixth place. Ukraine was up 27% and is in 19th with 67,729, including 336 Sunday and a record 734 Tuesday. Romania rose 8% and is 20th at 47,751, including 394 Sunday and a record 561 Oct. 21.

Also, Poland was up 72% but only 9 Sunday at 17th with 76,999.

Russia has exceeded 1,000 deaths every day since Oct. 16. Also, Russia has recorded at least 900 fatalities for 26 days in a row and hasn't been below 700 since July.

Last year, deaths reached 635 on Dec. 24.

In cases, Russia rose 8% for a total of 8,513,790 in fifth place with a record 40,993 Sunday, the third time in the past four days it was more 40,000.

On Thursday, Russia's capital, Moscow, entered a 10-day partial lockdown. The rest of Russia braced for a series of COVID-19 restrictions.

In Moscow, unvaccinated seniors most stay at home over the next four months. Schools and businesses are closed.

"If they keep us shut for months like the last lockdown, we're done for," Anna Alekseeva, 25, who works at a small craft beer bar, told NPR. "This isn't Europe or America. The government here doesn't care about small business at all."

Russia has vaccinated 37.2% of its population with at least one dose of a domestic-produced vaccine, including Sputnik 5.

"These are intelligent people with a good education. I can't understand what's going on," President Vladimir Putin said recently. "We have a reliable and efficient vaccine. I want to emphasize again, there are only two choices: get sick or get vaccinated."

Two other Eastern European nations have low vaccination rates: Ukraine at 30.2% and Romania at 33.4%. Poland's rate is 54.9%.

Coronavirus is not just spiking on the continent in Eastern Europe.

Britain reported the most cases on the continent in the past week, 283,742, and second in the world though it was a 14% decrease, for a total of 9,057,629 in fourth place. On Sunday, 38,009 were reported with 51,427 Oct. 21, behind the record 67,775 in January when the Delta variant was peaking there.

Britain's weekly deaths increased 17% at 1,097 with 74 reported Sunday and in eighth globally with 140,632. On Tuesday 263 fatalities were reported, the most since March. The record was 1,824 in January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the need for those eligible to get boosters shots, including those 50 and older and those with clinical vulnerabilities at least six months after their second dose. The one-shot rate is 74.7%.

"We're watching the numbers every day," Johnson told reporters before the G20 summit in Rome. "Yes it's true that cases are high, but they do not currently constitute any reason to go to plan B. I think it's agreed among absolutely everybody, apart from possibly the Labour party. So we're sticking with the plan."

Asked if he could guarantee a good Christmas, Johnson replied: "I see no evidence whatever to think that any kind of lockdown is on the cards."

On July 19's "freedom day," virtually all of England's restrictions were lifted, including required mask-wearing.

Other European nations have instituted passes that require proof of vaccination or a negative test to visit bars and restaurants or work in several fields, including healthcare.

In the European Union, the one-shot vaccination rate is 69.4%, including 81.8% in Spain, 78.9% in France, 77.2% in Italy, 69.5% in Germany.

In deaths, Italy is ninth with 132,100, including 26 Sunday. In the top 20: France is 12th with 117,683, an increase of 12; Germany 14th with 96,259 and 25; Spain 16th with 76,999 and no data on weekends.

Those nations had much fewer cases than Britain most recently: France 6,329, Germany 13,912, Italy 4,526 and Spain 2,261 (Friday).

In North America, the deaths are 1,147,947 with a 20% weekly drop, and cases are 55,235,408, decreasing 13%.

The United States' deaths decreased 20% and cases 13%. On Saturday, the United States reported 350 deaths and 26,787 cases though most states don't report data on weekends.

Mexico is fourth in the world in deaths at 288,276 with a 3% weekly increase and 325 recorded Saturday. The nation's cases dropped 8% with 3,478 most recently for 15th at 3,805,765

Canada ranks 26th worldwide in deaths with 28,966, including two so far Sunday, and 27th in cases with 1,714,212, including 1,087 most recently. Canada's deaths record is 257 on Dec. 29 and the cases mark is 11,383 on Jan. 3.

Canada has around one-third the rates per million than the United States with deaths 759 and cases 44,896.

Canada has the best one-shot vaccination rate of the three largest countries in North America at 78.9%. The United States is at 66.5% for one shot. Mexico's percentage is 55.9%, though it was the first Latin American nation to begin vaccinating people.

On Nov. 8, the United States will allow entry to fully vaccinated foreign travelers from 33 nations, including by air and land, if they'd spent any of the previous 14 days in several countries. They also must have a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days prior to departure.

Canada earlier ended its advisory against non-essential travel for vaccinated citizens. Canada reopened its border to vaccinated Americans in August.

Last Monday, Mexico City began vaccinating adolescents 12-17 with chronic diseases.

Mexico City is deemed a green-risk state on the stoplight system, among 29 states, including prime tourist destination Yucatan remains yellow. Baja California remains orange with Aguascalientes and Guanajuato yellow.

In South America, cases decreased 7% with a total of 38,408,526 and deaths were down 2% to 1,170,337.

Brazil's deaths decreased 7% to 607,764, which is second in the world, and 5% in cases to 21,804,094, which ranks third. Brazil reported 260 deaths and 10,693 cases Saturday.

Brazil's Senate recommended charges against humanity for "obvious disregard" for people's lives and other charges for President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the pandemic. Last week, the report has been handed to Prosecutor-General Augusto Aras, who was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, who contracted the virus and has refused to be vaccinated, has dismissed the virus as like the flu.

Also in the top 10 for deaths: Peru is sixth at 200,217 and Colombia 10th at 127,258. Argentina is 13th with 115,942 deaths and Chile 22nd with 37,743.

On Sunday, Chile reported 14 more deaths. On Saturday: Peru 20, Colombia 33 and Argentina seven. These numbers are way down from records: Peru with 1,154, Colombia with 754, Argentina with 791, Chile with 316.

Chile has the highest vaccination rate on the continent at 85.3% with Brazil at 75.8%, Argentina 75.5%, Colombia at 59.1% and Peru 56.4%.

Latin America is at 62% with at least one shot, according to New York Times tracking. The United States and Canada are at 68% with Europe at 59%, Asia-Pacific 58%, Middle East 43% and Africa 8.5%.

Africa has 16.72% of the world's population but its share of vaccinations is 2.7% at 191 million doses.

Specifically, South Africa has vaccinated just 25% of its population with at least one shot.

Although vaccine doses have increased into Africa, the continent is facing a shortage of syringes, WHO said.

"Early next year, COVID-19 vaccines will start pouring into Africa, but a scarcity of syringes could paralyze progress," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, posted on Twitter.

In the continent, deaths dropped 15% for the week with a total of 218,681 and cases also were down 10% at 8,571,326.

South Africa is 15th in the world with 89,177 deaths, including 13 Sunday. And cases rose 230 most recently.

Tunisia has the second-most deaths with 25,238 ahead of Egypt with 18,592.

Oceania, with only 42.3 million people, has 3,713 deaths with a decrease of 1% in seven days, or 152, and cases are 309,874, up nearly 17,000 with a drop of 11%.

New Zealand's deaths remained 28 after rising by one from three weeks ago. Australia's toll increased to 1,735, with 13 reported Sunday and 100 in a week.

New Zealand added 143 cases Sunday and Australia was up 1,209 with a record 2,688 reached Oct. 14.

Australia has a vaccination rate of 74.9% with New Zealand at 75% among the entire population.

Victoria, which includes Melbourne, ended its lockdown Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, with 80% full vaccination reached among those 18 and older. Melbourne has been in lockdown since July. Masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor settings where social distancing is possible. Also, entertainment and retail venues can re-open.

"At 6 o'clock, we'll be able to celebrate the success, get back to normal: a big step, a really big step," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Thursday morning. "Victorians have achieved an amazing thing and it's them I'm focused on."

On Oct. 11, New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was no longer declared a hotspot after confirmation of the state's 80% double vaccination dose. It had that designation on Aug. 14.

On Sunday, the state reported 177 locally acquired cases, the lowest in three months. It was 1,036 in Victoria.

Fiji, with a 69.2% vaccinated rate, has 674 deaths, adding 11 in one week. On May 3, there were four fatalities. Cases have climbed from 121 on May 3 to 52,141. Fiji has 903,457 residents.

Guam, a territory of the United States with fewer than 200,000 residents, has 238 11 in a week, and 18,187, including 36 most recently. Its vaccination rate is 79.7% for the entire population, including 93.3% of those eligible, which is 12 and older, and interestingly fewer adults at 91.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.