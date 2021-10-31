Several people injured after two trains collide in Britain

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain said Sunday that two passenger trains collided near Salisbury, resulting in several people hurt.

"A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died," British Transport Police said in a statement.

A casualty center was established in a nearby church with most people injured considered "walking wounded," the police department said. However, a small number, including the driver of one of the trains, has been transported to a local hospital where their injuries were to be assessed.

Police have described the crash as a "major incident" that occurred at about 6:45 p.m. near the Fisherton Tunnel close to the southern British city of Salisbury.

Train operator Great Western Railway said the crash involved one of its trains from Portsmouth Harbor to Bristol Temple Meads and a South Western Railway train from London Waterloo to Honiton.

More than 50 firefighters from various departments responded to the crash, authorities said.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said it was deploying inspectors to the site.

"My thoughts go out to those affected by the serious rail incident near Salisbury," Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps tweeted. "We need to understand how this happened to prevent in the future."

The British Transport Police said officers will remain on the scene overnight as they work to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

The Great Western Railway said the railway in the area of the crash will be closed on Monday.

"We will be co-operating fully with the British Transport Police and Rail Accident Investigation Branch to understand how this incident happened," it said.