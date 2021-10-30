G20 summit: Leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax rate

World leaders pose for a group photo with doctors and medical personnel Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome. Photo by Roberto Monaldo/EPA-EFE/La Presse/Pool

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Twenty of the world's leading economies endorsed a global minimum tax rate Saturday in Rome during the first in-person session of the G20 summit since the start of the pandemic. "We reached a historic agreement for a fairer and more equitable tax system," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in remarks opening the summit's first session.

The world's developed nations plan to impose a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate from 2023 under the agreement to prevent large companies from shifting profits to other countries to avoid paying taxes. Earlier this month, 136 countries and jurisdictions representing more than 90% of global gross domestic product agreed to the landmark deal.

The endorsement Saturday represented a diplomatic victory for President Joe Biden's plan to overhaul the global tax system with the minimum tax on corporate earnings.

The new corporate tax rule will be formalized during a final communique Sunday when the summit ends.

Biden, meanwhile, will meet with leaders of Britain, France and Germany later Saturday to discuss how to get the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran back on track and ways to work together to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccines for COVID-19 and climate change are expected to be key topics at the summit.

"We are now in the second year of a global pandemic that has killed four million people," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a speech before the meeting. "Extreme climate events regularly devastate vulnerable communities."

"You have come together, to determine the course of some of the most pressing issues we face: access to vaccines; extending an economic lifeline to the developing world; and more and better public finance for ambitious climate action," Guterres added.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting, health and finance ministers called for 70% of world's population to to be vaccinated against COVID-19 over the next eight months. G20 countries receive 15 times more doses per capita than countries in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a new analysis by science analytics company Airfinity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were absent from the G20 conference, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The G20 meeting comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Glasgow next week.

The last G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia was held virtually in November and was focused on distribution of funds for COVID-19 vaccines.