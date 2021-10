Tonga has a population of about 110,000 people. About a third have received a coronavirus vaccine. Image courtesy CDC

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The South Pacific island of Tonga reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday, after nearly two years of being one of only a handful of nations to entirely avoid the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the confirmed case involves a traveler from New Zealand. The flight arrived on Wednesday and the passenger was quarantined. Advertisement

Prime Minister Phovia Tu'i'onetoa advised residents on the island to get ready for possible lockdown measures next week.

"The reason the lockdown won't happen this weekend is because I have been advised that the virus will take more than three days to develop in someone who catches it before they become contagious," he told Matangi Tonga.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Tonga has been one of only a few countries in the world never to see a single case. A nearby island, Fiji, was coronavirus-free until last April when it was shaken by the Delta variant, which officials said infected more than 500,000 people and killed almost 700.

North Korea has also claimed to be free of COVID-19, although that contention is disputed by most experts.

Tonga has a population of about 110,000 people. About a third have received a coronavirus vaccine.

Tonga is located about 2,000 miles east of the Australian coast and about 3,000 miles southwest of Hawaii.