Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 28, 2021 / 2:19 PM

U.N. Security Council calls for return of civilian gov't after coup in Sudan

By UPI Staff
U.N. Security Council calls for return of civilian gov't after coup in Sudan
Protesters demonstrate on Tuesday in Khartoum, Sudan, after the military launched a coup attempt and arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Photo by Mohammed Abu Obaid/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council called Thursday for the return of the civilian government in Sudan following a military coup early this week.

The council expressed "serious concern" about the takeover on Monday and the detention of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Advertisement

"The members of the Security Council called for the immediate release of all those who have been detained by the military authorities, and in this regard, took note of the reported return of Prime Minister Hamdok to his residence," the council said.

"They also called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, refrain from the use of violence and emphasized the importance of full respect for human rights, including the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression."

According to the U.N. Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan, several people were killed following the coup, nearly 200 were injured and flights from the Khartoum were suspended.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support efforts to realize Sudan's democratic transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future," the council added.

Advertisement

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan."

Read More

African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup PM Abdalla Hamdok, wife released under 'heavy guard' after Sudan coup Sudan's military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup

Latest Headlines

WHO says syringe shortage could hinder COVID-19 fight in Africa
World News // 2 hours ago
WHO says syringe shortage could hinder COVID-19 fight in Africa
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Thursday that a shortage of syringes in Africa could hinder the fight against COVID-19 on the continent.
British man gets 35 years for killing sisters in demon lottery plot
World News // 3 hours ago
British man gets 35 years for killing sisters in demon lottery plot
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A British man who prosecutors say was obsessed with demons and killed two sisters because he thought it would help him win a lottery jackpot was sentenced Thursday to more than three decades in prison.
Samsung chief fined for propofol abuse
World News // 5 hours ago
Samsung chief fined for propofol abuse
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A Seoul court convicted and fined Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong for illegal use of the sedative propofol.
Hong Kong police raid 4 locations tied to protest group
World News // 6 hours ago
Hong Kong police raid 4 locations tied to protest group
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong raided four locations on Thursday related to a human rights group that officials say is behind protest activity and failed to turn over information demanded by the government.
Analysis finds Twitter hate campaign aimed at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
World News // 7 hours ago
Analysis finds Twitter hate campaign aimed at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An analytics report has found that the vast majority of hateful comments on Twitter directed at Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle comes from a small number of accounts -- indicating a coordinated campaign.
African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup
World News // 15 hours ago
African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Resistance and condemnation of the military coup of Sudan grew at home and abroad on Wednesday as the African Union suspended the country's membership and protests continued within its borders.
Iran says it will resume nuclear talks
World News // 21 hours ago
Iran says it will resume nuclear talks
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Iran will resume talks on its nuclear program in November, the country's top nuclear negotiator said Wednesday, but it's unclear if the United States will participate.
India Supreme Court orders panel to investigate Pegasus spyware scandal
World News // 1 day ago
India Supreme Court orders panel to investigate Pegasus spyware scandal
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- India's Supreme Court created an independent committee on Wednesday to investigate accusations that spyware that was sold to the government was used to illegally monitor the phones of lawmakers and activists.
Sunao Tsuboi, Hiroshima survivor who met Obama during 2016 visit, dies at 96
World News // 1 day ago
Sunao Tsuboi, Hiroshima survivor who met Obama during 2016 visit, dies at 96
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the U.S. atomic bombing on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II who became a lifelong activist opposed to nuclear weapons, died this week at age 96.
U.S. to ask Britain's high court to extradite WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on spy charges
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. to ask Britain's high court to extradite WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on spy charges
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday will ask Britain's high court to overturn a judge's decision that says Wikileaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Trooper charged with death of 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Dealer pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution in overdose death of rapper Mac Miller
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
Eight members of religious group charged with forced labor of minors
African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup
African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement