British man gets 35 years for killing sisters in demon lottery plot

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A British man who prosecutors say was obsessed with demons and killed two sisters because he thought it would help him win a lottery jackpot was sentenced Thursday to more than three decades in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Danyal Hussein was given two 35-year jail sentences, one for each of his victims, which will be served concurrently.

Hussein killed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a London park during a birthday celebration in June 2020. He stabbed Henry eight times and Smallman 28 times before dragging their bodies into a wooded area.

He later told authorities that he planned to kill six women every six months as part of a pact that he believed would bring him wealth through the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery.

The court said it handed down a lesser sentence due to Hussein's young age and the fact that he's been diagnosed on the autism spectrum. In Britain, a convict must be at least 21 to receive a life sentence.

Hussein will be eligible for release after 35 years if officials conclude that he no longer presents a danger to the public.

Mina Smallman, the girls' mother, said she's considering a campaign to oppose Britain's minimum age for life sentencing.