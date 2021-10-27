Sunao Tsuboi, Hiroshima survivor who met Obama during 2016 visit, dies at 96

Sunao Tsuboi (R) shakes the hand of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 27, 2016. Tsuboi died on Sunday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Tsuboi was 20 years old when the U.S. bomb fell onto his city on Aug. 6, 1945. It was the first of two atomic bombs that the United States dropped on the country, which accelerated the surrender of Japan and the end of the war.
Debris of a science museum is seen in Hiroshima, Japan, shortly after the U.S. atomic bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945. UPI Photo/File
Tsuboi was seriously burned by the bomb, lost part of one ear and spent more than a month unconscious in the hospital. When he awoke, World War II was over and he campaigned for the rest of his life against the nuclear threat.
Tsuboi became a teacher and continued to share his experience for decades. After retiring, he visited nearly two dozen countries to share his story.