Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 5:51 PM

Iran says it will resume nuclear talks

By Danielle Haynes
Iran says it will resume nuclear talks
Ali Bagheri-Kani, Iran's top nuclear negotiator, shown here in 2016, said Iran plans to resume nuclear talks by the end of November. File Photo by Tasnim News Agency/Wikimedia

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Iran will resume talks on its nuclear program in November, the country's top nuclear negotiator said Wednesday, but it's unclear if the United States will participate.

The Iranian official, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted that he agreed to restart negotiations before the end of November, with a specific date set to be announced next week. He also didn't reveal what other countries would attend the talks, but the Biden administration has previously said it wants to be involved in negotiations, The New York Times reported.

Advertisement

The announcement came after Bagheri Kani met with Enrique Mora, the European Union's external action service deputy head, in Brussels, CNN reported.

Talks to reinstate the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- known casually as the Iran nuclear deal -- were stalled in June after Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election. The JCPOA, signed by Iran, the United States, China, Germany, France, Russia, Britain and the European Union, lifts sanctions on Iran in exchange for the country limiting its nuclear program.

Raisi urged the United States to lift sanctions put in place after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA. Raisi said Iran wouldn't return to international talks over its nuclear plan until the sanctions were removed, and he didn't consider it necessary to meet with President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Iran stopped complying with the JCPOA after Trump withdrew from the agreement.

Read More

Cyberattack on Iran's gas stations causes nationwide disruptions Iran seeks to add Beirut to list of capitals it controls British-Iranian woman targeted by Iran's government could be headed back to prison

Latest Headlines

India Supreme Court orders panel to investigate Pegasus spyware scandal
World News // 8 hours ago
India Supreme Court orders panel to investigate Pegasus spyware scandal
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- India's Supreme Court created an independent committee on Wednesday to investigate accusations that spyware that was sold to the government was used to illegally monitor the phones of lawmakers and activists.
Sunao Tsuboi, Hiroshima survivor who met Obama during 2016 visit, dies at 96
World News // 10 hours ago
Sunao Tsuboi, Hiroshima survivor who met Obama during 2016 visit, dies at 96
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the U.S. atomic bombing on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II who became a lifelong activist opposed to nuclear weapons, died this week at age 96.
U.S. to ask Britain's high court to extradite WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on spy charges
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. to ask Britain's high court to extradite WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on spy charges
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday will ask Britain's high court to overturn a judge's decision that says Wikileaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges.
PM Abdalla Hamdok, wife released under 'heavy guard' after Sudan coup
World News // 15 hours ago
PM Abdalla Hamdok, wife released under 'heavy guard' after Sudan coup
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife have been released following their arrests on Monday by the military in a coup.
Queen Elizabeth won't attend COP26 in person after hospital stay
World News // 21 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth won't attend COP26 in person after hospital stay
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in person as her doctors have advised her to rest following an overnight hospital stay.
Fuel price surge hits Lebanon, worsening struggle for food, transport
World News // 1 day ago
Fuel price surge hits Lebanon, worsening struggle for food, transport
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A new spike in fuel prices in Lebanon is spurred by the inability of the central bank to provide hard currency for fuel imports, the national currency in free-fall again and the rise in global oil prices.
U.S. backs Taiwan re-entering United Nations 50 years after expulsion
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. backs Taiwan re-entering United Nations 50 years after expulsion
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday backed Taiwan re-entering the United Nations on the heels of the anniversary of its formal expulsion 50 years ago.
Hong Kong 'Captain America' activist 2nd to be convicted under nat'l security law
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong 'Captain America' activist 2nd to be convicted under nat'l security law
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An activist in Hong Kong known as "Captain America," for holding the superhero's shield during protests, has become the second person to be convicted under China's controversial national security law.
Dutch court says gold, art collection must be returned to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch court says gold, art collection must be returned to Ukraine
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that valuable golden artifacts and an art collection must be returned to Ukraine instead of Crimea, which is now controlled by Russia.
Cyberattack on Iran's gas stations causes nationwide disruptions
World News // 1 day ago
Cyberattack on Iran's gas stations causes nationwide disruptions
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Gas stations in Iran were hacked Tuesday, resulting in widespread disruptions and messages sent directly to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge says men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can't be called 'victims' at trial
Judge says men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse can't be called 'victims' at trial
N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement