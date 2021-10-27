Iran says it will resume nuclear talks

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Iran will resume talks on its nuclear program in November, the country's top nuclear negotiator said Wednesday, but it's unclear if the United States will participate.
The Iranian official, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted that he agreed to restart negotiations before the end of November, with a specific date set to be announced next week. He also didn't reveal what other countries would attend the talks, but the Biden administration has previously said it wants to be involved in negotiations, The New York Times reported.