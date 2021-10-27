Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 11:32 PM

African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup

By Darryl Coote
African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup
Sudanese protesters chant slogans next to burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, on Tuesday. Photo by Mohammed Abu Obaid/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Resistance and condemnation of the military coup of Sudan grew at home and abroad on Wednesday as the African Union suspended the country's membership and protests continued within its borders.

The 55-member continental union on Wednesday suspended Sudan with immediate effect from all of its activities after its military seized control of the country in a coup earlier this week and dissolved the civilian-led transitional government.

Advertisement

The expected suspension will be in place until the Transitional Sovereignty Council is effectively restored, the African Union Peace and Security Council said in a statement.

The civilian-led government said it "strongly welcomes" the African Union's suspension while appealing to the international community "to consider the violations committed against the peaceful revolutionaries in our country and against their rights to express their freedom."

RELATED Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also "welcomed" the the union's decision to suspend Sudan's membership in a Wednesday phone call with the union's commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, during which the two "agreed that Sudan must return to civilian leadership."

Advertisement

The announcement from the African Union was made as the World Bank said it had paused the disbursement of all funds to the country on Monday and urged for the democratic transition process to be restored, "so that Sudan can restart its path of economic development and can take its rightful place in the international financial community."

RELATED Iran says it will resume nuclear talks

The move followed the United States pausing more than $700 million in emergency aid for the country, and on Wednesday the State Department said Blinken asked Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi what the United States can do in support of "the Sudanese people in their call for a civilian-led transition to democracy."

Support for the restoration of the government on Wednesday also came from the Friends of Sudan group of 11 countries, including Canada, France, Germany and the United States as well as the European Union and the United Nations, which issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to the political transformation of the country following decades or dictatorship rule.

"The actions of the security forces deeply jeopardize Sudan's hard-won political, economic and legal gains made over the past two years and put Sudan's security, stability and reintegration into the international community at risk," the countries said. "The aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, human rights, peace and prosperity are clear and were reiterated once against last week through protests across the country."

Advertisement
RELATED Office of Federal Student Aid calls smooth restart to student loan payments crucial

Meanwhile, dozens of unions and committees in the country pledged Wednesday to continue with protests, night demonstrations, a public strike and to participate in a Saturday parade against the country's takeover.

At least four people have died and 80 wounded as military forces have confronted protests with live ammunition, according to the Sudanese Doctors Association.

"Since they announced their efforts to undermine civil authority three days ago, the coup d'etat has committed the most egregious violations against the Sudanese revolutionaries and committed violations that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity," the spokesman for the civilian-led Sudanese government said in a statement that accused the military of shooting peaceful protests and "practicing the utmost brutality in the streets against passers-by."

The military seized control of the country early Monday, imposed a state of emergency, dissolved the governing council and arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife, who have since been released, as well as a number of ministers and political leaders, who remain detained.

The council of six civilians and five military officers was put in place after the country's longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir, was ousted in April of 2019.

Organizations such as the African Union and the U.N. have called for the release of all political detainees.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Iran says it will resume nuclear talks
World News // 6 hours ago
Iran says it will resume nuclear talks
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Iran will resume talks on its nuclear program in November, the country's top nuclear negotiator said Wednesday, but it's unclear if the United States will participate.
India Supreme Court orders panel to investigate Pegasus spyware scandal
World News // 14 hours ago
India Supreme Court orders panel to investigate Pegasus spyware scandal
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- India's Supreme Court created an independent committee on Wednesday to investigate accusations that spyware that was sold to the government was used to illegally monitor the phones of lawmakers and activists.
Sunao Tsuboi, Hiroshima survivor who met Obama during 2016 visit, dies at 96
World News // 16 hours ago
Sunao Tsuboi, Hiroshima survivor who met Obama during 2016 visit, dies at 96
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the U.S. atomic bombing on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II who became a lifelong activist opposed to nuclear weapons, died this week at age 96.
U.S. to ask Britain's high court to extradite WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on spy charges
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. to ask Britain's high court to extradite WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on spy charges
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Wednesday will ask Britain's high court to overturn a judge's decision that says Wikileaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face espionage charges.
PM Abdalla Hamdok, wife released under 'heavy guard' after Sudan coup
World News // 21 hours ago
PM Abdalla Hamdok, wife released under 'heavy guard' after Sudan coup
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife have been released following their arrests on Monday by the military in a coup.
Queen Elizabeth won't attend COP26 in person after hospital stay
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth won't attend COP26 in person after hospital stay
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference in person as her doctors have advised her to rest following an overnight hospital stay.
Fuel price surge hits Lebanon, worsening struggle for food, transport
World News // 1 day ago
Fuel price surge hits Lebanon, worsening struggle for food, transport
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A new spike in fuel prices in Lebanon is spurred by the inability of the central bank to provide hard currency for fuel imports, the national currency in free-fall again and the rise in global oil prices.
U.S. backs Taiwan re-entering United Nations 50 years after expulsion
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. backs Taiwan re-entering United Nations 50 years after expulsion
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday backed Taiwan re-entering the United Nations on the heels of the anniversary of its formal expulsion 50 years ago.
Hong Kong 'Captain America' activist 2nd to be convicted under nat'l security law
World News // 1 day ago
Hong Kong 'Captain America' activist 2nd to be convicted under nat'l security law
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An activist in Hong Kong known as "Captain America," for holding the superhero's shield during protests, has become the second person to be convicted under China's controversial national security law.
Dutch court says gold, art collection must be returned to Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Dutch court says gold, art collection must be returned to Ukraine
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that valuable golden artifacts and an art collection must be returned to Ukraine instead of Crimea, which is now controlled by Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
N.M. officials say Alec Baldwin an 'active part' of accidental shooting inquiry
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Merck agrees to allow other companies to make COVID-19 pill molnupiravir
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Louisiana governor lifts mask mandate except for schools
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
Texas judge rules in favor of Southwest Airline's vaccine mandate
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
U.S., U.N. sanction Libyan 'migrant-smuggling kingpin' for human rights abuses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement