Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2021 / 10:16 AM

Dutch court says gold, art collection must be returned to Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
Dutch court says gold, art collection must be returned to Ukraine
A Crimean art collection is seen at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Tuesday, a Dutch court ruled that the collection belongs to Ukraine. File Photo by Bart Maat/EPA-EFE

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that valuable golden artifacts and an art collection must be returned to Ukraine instead of Crimea, which is now controlled by Russia.

Attorneys for both Crimea and Russia went to court to demand the return of the Scythian Gold collection, which contains more than 2,000 items.

Advertisement

The collection has been at a museum in the Netherlands since Russian annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that was nearly universally condemned by the international community as an overreach and an act of aggression.

The items had come from multiple museums, which at the time were part of Ukraine.

RELATED COVID-19: Russia, Ukraine, Romania hit records in deaths, cases

"Although the museum pieces come from Crimea and to that extent can also be regarded as Crimean heritage, they are part of the cultural heritage of Ukraine as the latter has existed as an independent state since 1991," the court said in its ruling Tuesday, according to Dutch News.

"The museum pieces belong to the public part of the Museum Fund of the State of Ukraine."

The appeals court ruling upheld a lower court decision in 2016 that reached the same conclusion, that the Netherlands does not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Advertisement
RELATED Jury finds Lev Parnas guilty of campaign finance criminal charges

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the ruling is a "long-awaited victory" for Ukraine.

"Grateful to the court for a fair decision," he wrote in a tweet.

Artifacts from one of the museums are undoubtedly Ukrainian property, but ownership of the items from the other three museums has not been decided. Neither Dutch court has made a ruling on ownership.

RELATED Austin visits Ukraine, voices U.S. support against Russian aggression

Russia and Crimea can appeal Tuesday's ruling to the Dutch Supreme Court

Latest Headlines

Cyberattack on Iran's gas stations causes nationwide disruptions
World News // 1 hour ago
Cyberattack on Iran's gas stations causes nationwide disruptions
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Gas stations in Iran were hacked Tuesday, resulting in widespread disruptions and messages sent directly to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Hyundai subsidiary develops 90-degree rotating wheel
World News // 1 hour ago
Hyundai subsidiary develops 90-degree rotating wheel
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean automotive part maker Hyundai Mobis said it has developed a 90-degree rotating wheel to enable parallel parking and sideways driving.
Australia pledges to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
World News // 1 hour ago
Australia pledges to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Australia, a leading exporter of fossil fuels, said Tuesday it's pledged to lower emissions to net zero by 2050 and make other dramatic reductions by the end of this decade.
Japan's Princess Mako marries fiance in Tokyo, gives up royal title
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's Princess Mako marries fiance in Tokyo, gives up royal title
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Japan's Princess Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, gave up her royal title on Tuesday by marrying her college boyfriend in a ceremony devoid of the typical fanfare that accompany royal weddings in Tokyo.
Roh Tae-woo, first president of South Korea's modern democracy, dies at 88
World News // 3 hours ago
Roh Tae-woo, first president of South Korea's modern democracy, dies at 88
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Roh Tae-woo, a South Korean activist who was involved in the 1979 military coup and later became the country's first democratically elected president, died on Tuesday at a hospital in Seoul. He was 88.
Sudan's military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup
World News // 1 day ago
Sudan's military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Sudanese military early Monday detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in an apparent coup, officials said.
Beijing Olympic athletes to vaccinate or quarantine 21 days, new rules show
World News // 19 hours ago
Beijing Olympic athletes to vaccinate or quarantine 21 days, new rules show
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Beijing Olympic athletes will have to quarantine for 21 days unless they're vaccinated, according to a new COVID-19 countermeasures playbook.
China's Communists celebrate 50th anniversary of U.N. recognition vote
World News // 20 hours ago
China's Communists celebrate 50th anniversary of U.N. recognition vote
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Peoples Republic of China on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its recognition by the United Nations as the "only legitimate representative of China" over its democratic rival Taiwan.
Whistleblower tells British panel Facebook algorithm geared for 'bad' users
World News // 1 day ago
Whistleblower tells British panel Facebook algorithm geared for 'bad' users
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- In her second appearance before a national legislative body in less than a month, whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers Monday that Facebook's social platform is "unquestionably" stoking levels of hatred.
U.N. agencies say almost 23 million in Afghanistan face hunger this winter
World News // 22 hours ago
U.N. agencies say almost 23 million in Afghanistan face hunger this winter
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Two U.N. agencies warned Monday that a record number of people in Afghanistan are facing hunger this winter due to government instability in the war-scarred nation and economic sanctions related to the Taliban takeover.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues order against vaccine mandates
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues order against vaccine mandates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement