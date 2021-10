Princess Mako and husband Kei Komuro are seen Tuesday during a news conference to announce their wedding, at Grand Arc Hotel in Tokyo. Photo by Nicolas Datiche/EPA-EFE

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Japan's Princess Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, gave up her royal title on Tuesday by marrying her college boyfriend in a ceremony devoid of the typical fanfare that accompany royal weddings in Tokyo. The oldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, Mako married her fiance Kei Komuro after a lengthy engagement that saw the couple separated for three years.

In accordance with Japanese Imperial Household Law, Mako forfeited her royal title by marrying a commoner.

The couple spoke to the press after they were officially married. She said that she wanted a "peaceful life" and that the marriage was a "necessary choice."

Komuro, who works at a New York law firm, said he wants to spend his one life with the person he loves.

The couple, who are both 30 years old, became engaged in 2017, five years after they met while students at International Christian University in Tokyo.

Delays to the marriage came after a money scandal involving Komuro's mother, a development that turned some in Japan against him. The couple were then separated for three years when Komuro left in 2018 to study law in New York City. They were reunited only last week.



Mako said Tuesday that it was her wish for her husband to study in the United States. The difficult engagement and public attention ultimately led Mako to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder earlier this year.

Under Japanese law, a princess' dowry worth about $1.3 million is typically offered if she leaves the royal family. Mako and Komuro, however, turned it down.

The couple intend to live in New York City.