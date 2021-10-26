Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2021 / 9:42 AM

Hyundai subsidiary develops 90-degree rotating wheel

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Hyundai subsidiary develops 90-degree rotating wheel
Hyundai Mobis has developed a 90-degree rotating wheel, which enables parallel parking and sideways driving. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Mobis

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean automotive part maker Hyundai Mobis said it has developed a 90-degree rotating wheel to enable parallel parking and sideways driving.

Hyundai Mobis, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor, said Sunday the "e-corner module" technology integrates the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems into a wheel.

Advertisement

Traditional automobiles allow rotation of about 30 degrees. Typically, drivers cannot easily maneuver in narrow alleys and park in short spaces, making it difficult for the passengers to enter and exit.

Hyundai Mobis said it expects that its new technology will enable motorists to rotate their cars without moving forward or backward.

RELATED South Korea on track to launch commercial air taxis in 2025

"Once the reliability verification and feasibility study on mass production are complete, Hyundai Mobis will begin undertaking mass production orders from global carmakers for its application," the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Mobis first unveiled the e-corner module during the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Seoul-based company plans to build a skateboard to put together four e-corner modules by 2023 with the aim of integrating it with an autonomously driving purpose-built vehicle after two years.

RELATED Hyundai to feature facial recognition in electric vehicles

"As an increasing number of people live in the city, they have to drive through the narrow streets. The 90-degree rotating wheel is expected to be suitable for the urban driving environment," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

Advertisement

"Once the new concept is accepted by people, many other global players are expected to follow suit," he said.

Kim added that global automotive companies have stressed the significance of high agility.

RELATED Hyundai aims to develop hydrogen fuel commercial vehicles by 2028

For example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in July that its Cybertruck will have a four-wheel steering system, "so it can do tight turns and maneuver with high agility."

Latest Headlines

Cyberattack on Iran's gas stations causes nationwide disruptions
World News // 14 minutes ago
Cyberattack on Iran's gas stations causes nationwide disruptions
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Gas stations in Iran were hacked Tuesday, resulting in widespread disruptions and messages sent directly to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Australia pledges to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
World News // 31 minutes ago
Australia pledges to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Australia, a leading exporter of fossil fuels, said Tuesday it's pledged to lower emissions to net zero by 2050 and make other dramatic reductions by the end of this decade.
Japan's Princess Mako marries fiance in Tokyo, gives up royal title
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan's Princess Mako marries fiance in Tokyo, gives up royal title
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Japan's Princess Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, gave up her royal title on Tuesday by marrying her college boyfriend in a ceremony devoid of the typical fanfare that accompany royal weddings in Tokyo.
Roh Tae-woo, first president of South Korea's modern democracy, dies at 88
World News // 2 hours ago
Roh Tae-woo, first president of South Korea's modern democracy, dies at 88
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Roh Tae-woo, a South Korean activist who was involved in the 1979 military coup and later became the country's first democratically elected president, died on Tuesday at a hospital in Seoul. He was 88.
Sudan's military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup
World News // 1 day ago
Sudan's military seizes power, detains prime minister in apparent coup
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Sudanese military early Monday detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in an apparent coup, officials said.
Beijing Olympic athletes to vaccinate or quarantine 21 days, new rules show
World News // 18 hours ago
Beijing Olympic athletes to vaccinate or quarantine 21 days, new rules show
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Beijing Olympic athletes will have to quarantine for 21 days unless they're vaccinated, according to a new COVID-19 countermeasures playbook.
China's Communists celebrate 50th anniversary of U.N. recognition vote
World News // 18 hours ago
China's Communists celebrate 50th anniversary of U.N. recognition vote
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Peoples Republic of China on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its recognition by the United Nations as the "only legitimate representative of China" over its democratic rival Taiwan.
Whistleblower tells British panel Facebook algorithm geared for 'bad' users
World News // 1 day ago
Whistleblower tells British panel Facebook algorithm geared for 'bad' users
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- In her second appearance before a national legislative body in less than a month, whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers Monday that Facebook's social platform is "unquestionably" stoking levels of hatred.
U.N. agencies say almost 23 million in Afghanistan face hunger this winter
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. agencies say almost 23 million in Afghanistan face hunger this winter
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Two U.N. agencies warned Monday that a record number of people in Afghanistan are facing hunger this winter due to government instability in the war-scarred nation and economic sanctions related to the Taliban takeover.
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
World News // 22 hours ago
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A German court on Monday sentenced a woman who fled to join the Islamic State terror group to 10 years in prison for allowing a young Yazidi girl, who she'd kept as a slave, to die of thirst in captivity.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
At least two killed, four injured in shooting at Idaho mall
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs, Trump-linked SPAC falls 11%
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
Texas authorities find child's skeletal remains, 3 abandoned siblings
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues order against vaccine mandates
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues order against vaccine mandates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement