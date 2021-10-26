Hyundai subsidiary develops 90-degree rotating wheel

Hyundai Mobis has developed a 90-degree rotating wheel, which enables parallel parking and sideways driving. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Mobis

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean automotive part maker Hyundai Mobis said it has developed a 90-degree rotating wheel to enable parallel parking and sideways driving. Hyundai Mobis, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor, said Sunday the "e-corner module" technology integrates the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems into a wheel. Advertisement

Traditional automobiles allow rotation of about 30 degrees. Typically, drivers cannot easily maneuver in narrow alleys and park in short spaces, making it difficult for the passengers to enter and exit.

Hyundai Mobis said it expects that its new technology will enable motorists to rotate their cars without moving forward or backward.

"Once the reliability verification and feasibility study on mass production are complete, Hyundai Mobis will begin undertaking mass production orders from global carmakers for its application," the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Mobis first unveiled the e-corner module during the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Seoul-based company plans to build a skateboard to put together four e-corner modules by 2023 with the aim of integrating it with an autonomously driving purpose-built vehicle after two years.

"As an increasing number of people live in the city, they have to drive through the narrow streets. The 90-degree rotating wheel is expected to be suitable for the urban driving environment," Daelim University automotive Professor Kim Pil-soo told UPI News Korea.

"Once the new concept is accepted by people, many other global players are expected to follow suit," he said.

Kim added that global automotive companies have stressed the significance of high agility.

For example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in July that its Cybertruck will have a four-wheel steering system, "so it can do tight turns and maneuver with high agility."