Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 3:27 PM

China's Communists celebrate 50th anniversary of U.N. recognition vote

By Don Jacobson
China's Communists celebrate 50th anniversary of U.N. recognition vote
The delegation of the nationalist Chinese of Taiwan are pictured leaving the United Nations Assembly Hall on Oct. 25, 1971, prior to the vote on resolution to recognize the representatives of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations. File Photo by UN/UPI

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Peoples Republic of China on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its recognition by the United Nations as the "only legitimate representative of China" over its democratic rival Taiwan.

Top Chinese leaders marked the occasion with praise for U.N. Resolution 2758, adopted on Oct. 25, 1971, which removed China's seat in the world from the Republic of China, the nationalist government that fled to the island of Taiwan after losing the Chinese civil war in 1949, and awarding to the mainland's communist government.

Advertisement

The 1971 vote "was a momentous event for the world and the United Nations," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing. "It marked the return of the Chinese people, or one-fourth of the world's population, back to the U.N. stage. The importance was significant and far-reaching for both China and the wider world."

Chinese President Xi Jinping marked the occasion by attending a conference and delivering a speech reviewing China's past contributions to the United Nations and laying out its proposals on "deepening cooperation with the U.N., promoting peace and development of the humanity and work toward a community with a shared future for mankind," Wang said.

Advertisement
RELATED Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices over national security law

Xi, he said, committed China to "opposing all forms of hegemony and power politics, as well as all forms of unilateralism and protectionism."

China's leaders see Taiwan as "an inalienable part of China" and refer to the leaders of its governing Democratic Progressive Party as "secessionists." The Communist Party's official "one-China principle" demands that the only way for Taiwan to join international organizations is as a part of mainland China.

U.S. officials, however, announced Saturday that talks have begun with Taiwan about again making contributions to the U.N. and other international organizations independent of Beijing -- a development that quickly drew criticism from the communist authorities.

RELATED Beijing OKs COVID-19 vaccine boosters ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics

The State Department said the talks with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office focused on "supporting Taiwan's ability to participate meaningfully at the U.N." and to make meaningful contributions in global challenges such as public health, the environment and climate change, development assistance, technical standards and economic cooperation.

China's Wang Wenbin on Monday urged the United States to "stop official contact with Taiwan" and to "refrain from sending wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' forces in any form."

RELATED China bans Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanter's Tibet comments

Latest Headlines

Whistleblower tells British panel Facebook algorithm geared for 'bad' users
World News // 7 hours ago
Whistleblower tells British panel Facebook algorithm geared for 'bad' users
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- In her second appearance before a national legislative body in less than a month, whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers Monday that Facebook's social platform is "unquestionably" stoking levels of hatred.
U.N. agencies say almost 23 million in Afghanistan face hunger this winter
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. agencies say almost 23 million in Afghanistan face hunger this winter
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Two U.N. agencies warned Monday that a record number of people in Afghanistan are facing hunger this winter due to government instability in the war-scarred nation and economic sanctions related to the Taliban takeover.
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
World News // 4 hours ago
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A German court on Monday sentenced a woman who fled to join the Islamic State terror group to 10 years in prison for allowing a young Yazidi girl, who she'd kept as a slave, to die of thirst in captivity.
U.N. report says world 'way off' key climate target after record CO2 rise in 2020
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. report says world 'way off' key climate target after record CO2 rise in 2020
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Heat-trapping greenhouse gases worldwide climbed to a record level in 2020 and the world is "way off track" from being where scientists say it needs to be by 2100, a United Nations report said Monday.
Korea accuses Nissan, Porsche of submitting false gas emissions totals
World News // 6 hours ago
Korea accuses Nissan, Porsche of submitting false gas emissions totals
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- South Korea's anti-trust watchdog said it would require Nissan and Porsche to correct inaccurate gas emission totals for their diesel vehicles.
Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices over national security law
World News // 10 hours ago
Amnesty International to close Hong Kong offices over national security law
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Amnesty International announced Monday that it will be closing its offices there due to a draconian national security law China imposed upon the former British colony in the summer of 2020.
Sudan's military detains prime minister in apparent coup; protests erupt
World News // 11 hours ago
Sudan's military detains prime minister in apparent coup; protests erupt
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Sudanese military early Monday detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in an apparent coup, officials said.
COVID-19: Russia, Ukraine, Romania hit records in deaths, cases
World News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: Russia, Ukraine, Romania hit records in deaths, cases
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Three Eastern European nations -- Russia, Ukraine, Romania -- have broken national COVID-19 daily death and case records as the continent was the only one to report weekly increases in both categories.
U.S. envoy reiterates call for North Korean dialogue without preconditions
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. envoy reiterates call for North Korean dialogue without preconditions
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. special envoy to North Korea Sung Kim urged North Korea to respond to calls to open peace dialogue with South Korea without conditions on Sunday.
At least 1 dead, 5 injured in Uganda bomb blast
World News // 1 day ago
At least 1 dead, 5 injured in Uganda bomb blast
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a bomb blast Saturday which President Yoweri Museveni said may have been an act of terrorism.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Bomb cyclone bashes California; flooding, mudslides reported
Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off
Affidavit says Baldwin was practicing shooting into camera when gun went off
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
German woman who joined ISIS gets 10 years in prison for slave girl's death
Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine
Twitter suspends Rep. Jim Banks for misgendering Rachel Levine
16 evacuated from burning shipping vessel off Canada's coast
16 evacuated from burning shipping vessel off Canada's coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement