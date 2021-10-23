Advertisement
World News
Oct. 23, 2021 / 11:40 AM

Hurricane Rick swirls to life, expected to strengthen and target Mexico

By Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com
Hurricane Rick swirls to life, expected to strengthen and target Mexico
Hurricane Rick formed off the coast of Mexico on Friday. Photo courtesy of NOAA

Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast will need to remain on high alert through the weekend as newly formed Hurricane Rick has churned up in the warm tropical waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean.

An eight-day lull in tropical activity in the eastern Pacific was snapped Friday morning as Tropical Depression 17-E formed roughly 500 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. By Friday afternoon, the swirling mass of showers and thunderstorms strengthened further, becoming the 17th named storm of the East Pacific season, Tropical Storm Rick.

Advertisement

Rick continued to strengthen quickly and by Saturday morning it became the eighth hurricane of the East Pacific season.

As of 10 a.m. CDT Saturday, Rick was located about 205 miles south of Zihuatanejo, Mexico and 185 southwest of Apapulco, Mexico, and was moving to the north-northwest at 7 mph. Rick was packing sustained winds of 80 mph and was a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

RELATED Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters

To recall, Hurricane Pamela was the last storm to impact Mexico, which made landfall on Oct. 13 between Matzalan and La Paz, in the coastal state of Sinaloa. Pamela then raced northeastward through the mountainous terrain, spreading heavy rain and gusty winds northward. Although Pamela lost tropical characteristics before crossing the border into Texas, energy from the former storm managed to produce flooding rainfall and multiple tornadoes in Texas.

Advertisement

A similar scenario is possible with newly formed Rick in the coming days, as a northward track towards Mexico's Pacific coast is expected.

Conditions across this zone of the eastern Pacific are favorable for Rick to strengthen further this weekend, as warm tropical waters and very little wind shear could open up the possibility of rapid intensification.

Infrared satellite view of Hurricane Rick Saturday morning off the southern coast of Mexico (AccuWeather).
RELATED Gov't reports say climate change affecting immigration, national security in U.S.

Sinaloa may be spared from the harshest weather Rick is expected to dish out, as a landfall farther south along the coast is expected by early next week. Many cities in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and even Guerrero need to remain on alert this weekend as gusty winds and spiraling rainbands come ashore.

Residents and travelers in cities along Mexico's Carretera Pacífico Highway from Acapulco to La Manzanilla need to remain alert and vigilant throughout the weekend as the intensifying storm nears. Damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and massive swells can be expected as Rick nears the coast.

While the center of the forecast cone steers Rick near the coastal cities of Michoacán early next week, conditions will begin to go downhill late Saturday and Sunday as the outer bands begin to scrape the coast. During the same time frame, increasingly breezy conditions are expected to develop.

Advertisement
RELATED Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train

Final preparations will need to be completed by Sunday night along the coast, as Rick is expected to close in on land by Monday morning. Rick is expected to briefly strengthen to a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) status prior to landfall, but the storm is expected to lose some wind intensity as it interacts with the mountainous terrain upon its final approach.

Regardless of any potential loss of wind intensity right before landfall, very heavy rain from Rick will track up Mexico's Pacific coast and into the rugged mountainous terrain. "Heavy rainfall on the order of 8-12 inches (200-300 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax&trade of 20 inches (500 mm) will result in widespread flooding and mudslides across the region beginning Sunday and lasting through early next week," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller stated.

Strong wind gusts will likely compromise the structural integrity of buildings near the center of Rick at landfall. "Damaging wind of 100-120 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax&trade of 140 mph is expected near and just east of the landfalling hurricane," Miller added.

Because of the risk for damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall, storm surge and economic factors, Rick will be a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact&trade Scale for Hurricanes.

Advertisement

After the expected landfall on Monday, Rick will likely roll northward through central and northern Mexico. The rugged terrain will likely begin to shred the low-level circulation associated with Rick, resulting in a rapid decrease in wind intensity. Rainfall will continue to be wrung out, potentially raising flooding concerns in Guadalajara, León and surrounding areas Monday night into Tuesday.

The remaining upper-level energy associated with Rick left after traversing the mountainous terrain of central and northern Mexico may then continue lifting northward by midweek next week. While there is still time to monitor the evolution and track of the storm, residents in Texas and along the Gulf coast will want to keep an eye out for wet weather.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Latest Headlines

U.S. drone strike kills al-Qaida leader in Syria, CENTCOM says
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. drone strike kills al-Qaida leader in Syria, CENTCOM says
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. military conducted a drone strike in northwest Syria, killing a senior al-Qaida leader, U.S. Central Command announced.
Border Patrol breaks all-time record in migrant arrests in FY 2021
World News // 2 hours ago
Border Patrol breaks all-time record in migrant arrests in FY 2021
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Border Patrol broke an all-time record with nearly 1.66 million arrests on the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2021.
South Korean EV maker wins bid for SsangYong Motor over U.S. bidder
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korean EV maker wins bid for SsangYong Motor over U.S. bidder
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korea's consortium, headed by electric vehicle maker Edison Motors, was picked as the preferred bidder to take over India-owned carmaker SsangYong Motor.
Israel's defense minister names 6 Palestinian NGOs terrorist organizations
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel's defense minister names 6 Palestinian NGOs terrorist organizations
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz Friday declared six Palestinian nongovernmental organizations as "terrorist organizations," a move that brought immediate condemnation from Palestinian officials.
Swedish rapper Einar shot dead in Stockholm; police suspect gang ties
World News // 1 day ago
Swedish rapper Einar shot dead in Stockholm; police suspect gang ties
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nineteen-year-old Swedish rapper Einar has been shot dead near Stockholm in what authorities believe may have been a case of gang violence.
Beijing OKs COVID-19 vaccine boosters ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics
World News // 1 day ago
Beijing OKs COVID-19 vaccine boosters ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Many residents in the Chinese capital of Beijing are now able to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose -- a little more than three months before the city hosts the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, officials said Friday.
Gunpowder factory catches fire, explodes in Russia; at least 16 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Gunpowder factory catches fire, explodes in Russia; at least 16 dead
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- More than a dozen people were killed on Friday when a gunpowder factory in Russia caught fire and exploded, authorities said.
Queen Elizabeth recuperating after overnight hospital stay
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth recuperating after overnight hospital stay
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Queen Elizabeth II was released Thursday after spending the night in a hospital for tests described as "preliminary investigations," Buckingham Palace said.
Haitian gang leader threatens to kill missionaries held hostage unless ransom is paid
World News // 1 day ago
Haitian gang leader threatens to kill missionaries held hostage unless ransom is paid
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The leader of a Haitian gang has threatened to kill hostages if the ransom it has demanded for 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries isn't met.
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops, sells for $7.7M
World News // 2 days ago
'Big John,' world's largest triceratops, sells for $7.7M
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Big John," the world's largest Triceratops fossil ever found, sold for $7.7 million Thursday at the Hotel Drouot auction house in Paris, setting a new European record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Assistant director yelled 'cold gun' before handing pistol to Alec Baldwin, police say
Assistant director yelled 'cold gun' before handing pistol to Alec Baldwin, police say
Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train
Another bomb cyclone brewing as part of West Coast storm train
Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed
Rep. Glenn Thompson positive for COVID-19, receiving treatment at Walter Reed
Jury finds Lev Parnas guilty of campaign finance criminal charges
Jury finds Lev Parnas guilty of campaign finance criminal charges
South Korean EV maker wins bid for SsangYong Motor over U.S. bidder
South Korean EV maker wins bid for SsangYong Motor over U.S. bidder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement